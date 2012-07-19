INTERVIEW-Olympics-Athletics-Tyson Gay says 9.7 needed for London medal

| July 19
July 19 Someone may break 9.8 seconds for only
the second time in an Olympic 100 metres final and still fail to
win a medal at the London Games, says the world's second fastest
man Tyson Gay.
"I really truly believe that," the American sprinter told
Reuters in a telephone interview from Monaco on Thursday.
"It will take a 9.7 to even get a medal.
"It's mind blowing," Gay added, and the record books back
him up.
Only once in an Olympic final has a sprinter run 9.7 or
faster, Jamaican Usain Bolt smashing the world record with his
9.69 at the 2008 Olympics.
Second placed Richard Thompson of Trinidad and Tobago
clocked in at 9.89.
Now with Bolt, Jamaican world champion Yohan Blake, former
world record holder Asafa Powell, American Justin Gatlin and Gay
headed for an August showdown, one could foresee a 100 metres of
historic proportions even without a world record, Gay said.
"It is mind blowing to think four or five people even have
the possibility of doing that (9.7) in one race," said the
often-injured Gay who set a personal best of 9.69 seconds in
2009.
Bolt leads the pack with his 2009 world record of 9.58,
Powell clocked 9.72 in 2008 and Blake ran 9.75 this year.
That Gay is even in the London mix is a minor miracle.
As late as early March he could not even jog because of 2011
hip surgery that kept him off the track for almost a year.
He ran his first race in June but still made the U.S.
Olympic team later in the month, finishing second to Gatlin in
the American trials.
"I still feel something here and there but there is no
looking back now," Gay said of a sore groin. The hip appears
much better.
The biggest concerns are bad habits, particularly in his
start, that have crept back into his race from a year's
inactivity.
"But I am definitely confident going into the Olympics that
I will be fit, ready to go and my start will come at the right
time," said Gay, who would like an early birthday present from
the Games (He turns 30 on August 9).
Gay appeared so ready for his first Olympic medal after a
super quick but wind-assisted 100 metres at the 2008 American
trials. But a hamstring injury in the 200 there left him unable
to run at top speed in the Games and he went out in the 100
semi-finals.
"That (a medal) is the missing piece," said Gay, the 2007
world double sprint champion who has never won an Olympic medal.
"I ask somebody every day how many days left till we start.
I think about it constantly."
Bolt and Blake may grab the headlines, "but I have the
confidence I can win it," Gay said.
"I am confident I can run 9.7 or better. I don't think I have
a choice but to."
He will test his fitness on Friday by running the third leg
on an American 4x100 metres relay at the Monaco Diamond League
meeting.
Young Ryan Bailey will lead off the squad with Gatlin
running second and Trell Kimmons the anchor.
(Reporting By Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina)