Olympics-Athletics-Punctuality not enough for slowest sprinter

LONDON Aug 4 Punctuality helped Timi Garstang
earn the right to represent the Marshall Islands in London but
he learned on Saturday that turning up in time for your heat is
not enough when you are running in the 100 metres at the
Olympics.
Garstang set the slowest time in the preliminary round of
the blue riband sprint, clocking 12.81 seconds to finish seventh
and last in heat two in front of another packed house at the
Olympic Stadium.
As is usual with those who take the quadrennial title of the
slowest sprinter at the biggest event in athletics, however, the
25-year-old was just thrilled to have been part of the show.
"It's a great feeling to be here but at the same time I am a
little nervous." Garstang told reporters.
"I never miss practice and I'm always on time," he added
when asked why he had been picked for the Games.
At previous Games, no-hopers like Garstang could be drawn in
the same first round heat as the big names of the sport like
double sprint Olympic champion Usain Bolt, who holds the world
record of 9.58 seconds.
In London, however, the new system for major championships
has been put into place with a preliminary round for runners who
have not achieved the "A" qualifying time.
Garstang, whose nation is a string of islands in the Pacific
Ocean, was not upset at missing the chance to race the world's
best, however.
"I'm not disappointed, I guess I'd have to run a bit faster
if I want to run in his heat," he said.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney and Gene Cherry, editing by Ed
Osmond)