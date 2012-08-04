Olympics-Athletics-Bolt strides into 100m semi-finals

LONDON Aug 4 Jamaican Usain Bolt allayed fears
about his fitness by storming through the first round of the 100
metres in 10.09 seconds at the London Olympics on Saturday.
The defending champion and world record holder was beaten by
world champion Yohan Blake at the Jamaican trials and admitted
he had been suffering from a hamstring problem caused by a stiff
back.
On a hot and sunny morning at the Olympic Stadium, however,
the 25-year-old looked his usual confident self as he went
through his traditional repertoire of pre-race gestures.
He stumbled at the start but soon got into his powerful
stride to move ahead of the field before easing up to cross the
line just ahead of Antiguan Daniel Bailey (10.12).
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)