UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Sublime Farah delivers distance gold for Britain

By Neil Maidment
LONDON Aug 4 Mo Farah delivered on all the huge
pre-Games hype with a coruscating run to become Britain's first
10,000 metres Olympic champion in front of an ecstatic home
crowd on Saturday.
The 29-year-old, who also became the first man to win this
event on home soil, took the gold medal with a time of 27
minutes 30.42 seconds, half a second ahead of his American
training partner Galen Rupp who grabbed a surprise second place.
Ethiopia's Tariku Bekele claimed bronze with his older
brother Kenenisa, who was bidding for an unprecedented third
10,000m Olympic gold, in fourth.
"I just can't believe it, the crowd got behind me so much.
I've never experienced anything like this. The best moment of my
life, something I've worked so hard for," said Farah, who had
dropped to his knees in elation after crossing the line.
"My legs were getting tired and I had to dig in that last
bit. But the crowd helped me to get through. Unbelievable. My
childhood, my coaches, I can't thank enough people."
On a balmy night for British fans, Farah grabbed a third
athletics gold medal for the host nation, a haul they have never
achieved before in one day.
The 25-lap race had been a nervy one up until the final lap
when Farah broke away. To deafening cheers he found an extra
burst of energy on the last bend that took him over the line to
raucous applause.
For Farah, 5,000m European and world champion and 10,000m
European champion, Saturday's victory over the longer distance
was all the sweeter after letting the 10,000m world title slip
from his grasp in South Korea last year where he was pipped on
the line and forced to settle for silver.
The man who moved to England from Mogadishu, Somalia at the
age of eight will have a chance of double gold in London as he
is also down to run the 5,000m.
His profile has rocketed since moving from leafy west London
to America in 2011 and switching to a new trainer in three-times
New York marathon winner Alberto Salazar.
"Seeing my daughter was so emotional. Coming out running to
me, wow," Farah said, having rushed to embrace his daughter and
pregnant wife on the track to huge cheers.
Rupp, who became the first American to win a medal in the
event since Billy Mills won it in 1964 in Tokyo, was delighted
for his training partner.
"I'm thrilled for Mo. It's unreal. Two training partners
coming in first and second, I couldn't be happier. I wouldn't be
where I am today without him," Rupp said.
"We work hard. I'm the lucky one - I get to train with the
best middle-distance runner in the world."
