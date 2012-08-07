Olympics-Athletics-Algerian Makhloufi claims upset 1,500 gold

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 7 Algeria's Taoufik Makhloufi won
the men's 1,500 metres Olympic gold medal on Tuesday, a day
after he had been thrown out of the event for not trying in his
800 metres heat then reinstated when a doctor said he had
actually dropped out because of injury.
If he was injured he enjoyed a miraculous overnight recovery
as he hit the front at the bell and streaked clear of a tight
pack with a devastating final lap to win in three minutes 34.08
seconds.
American Leonel Manzano finished strongly to take silver
ahead of Moroccan Abdalaati Iguider.
Defending champion Asbel Kiprop of Kenya, hoping to match
London 2012 Games head Sebastian Coe's unique achievement of
winning the blue riband event of the track twice, trailed in
last.
