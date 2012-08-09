UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Imperious Bolt blazes to sprint double-double

(Adds details)
By Justin Palmer
LONDON Aug 9 Jamaican Usain Bolt etched his
name further into Olympic folklore by completing an
unprecedented and sensational sprint double-double with a smooth
200 metres victory in the joint fourth fastest time ever run on
Thursday.
The world's quickest man, whose imperious performances in
London have blown away all doubts that he deserves the
unofficial title of greatest ever sprinter, stopped the clock at
19.32 seconds for victory in his favourite event.
Bolt has now matched his stunning Beijing 100 and 200 crowns
four years ago following his shorter-dash victory on Sunday.
Compatriot Yohan Blake, as he did in the 100 behind his
friend and training partner, took silver in 19.44 and Warren
Weir completed a Jamaican podium sweep with bronze in 19.84.
Showman Bolt crossed the line with his finger to his lips
before doing a handful of press-ups on the track. Then, taking a
photographer's camera, he took snaps of the crowd and Blake who
was posing as "The Beast", the nickname Bolt afforded his
younger rival.
The 25-year-old is the first man to win two 200 Olympic
golds and, as he did in 2008, he will look to complete the
treble in the 4x100 relay.
Bolt's winning time matched that of American Michael Johnson
who set a then world record of 19.32 to win Olympic gold in
Atlanta in 1996.
Bolt lowered that to 19.30 in Beijing before clocking a
remarkable 19.19 at the Berlin world championships in 2009.
On a warm and windless evening with the electric atmosphere
inside an expectant Olympic stadium already raised by Kenyan
David Rudisha's 800m world record less than an hour earlier,
Bolt, relaxed and smiling in the preliminaries, flew out of the
blocks.
Drawn towards the outside in lane seven, Bolt glided around
the bend and kicking powerfully down the home straight was
always ahead of Blake.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)