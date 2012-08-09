Olympics-Athletics-Elated Bolt basks in sprint glory

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 9 Elated, relieved and ready for
some fun, Usain Bolt put a "rough season" well and truly behind
him in less than 20 seconds on Thursday to again provide the
sprinting fireworks that the London Olympic Games had hoped for
and expected.
Four days after showing the world that the Bolt of old, the
imperious golden Bolt of Beijing 2008 still had the legs and the
speed that his rivals can only admire, the Jamaican followed up
his 100 metres triumph by retaining his 200 crown.
Bolt left the Chinese capital as the world's fastest man and
with three golds around his neck. He is on course to do the same
in London with the 4x100 relay still to come.
Victory in 19.32 seconds on Thursday on a night perfect for
sprinting was two hundredths of a second slower than his Olympic
triumph four years ago.
Talk of a fast London track and another battle with younger
compatriot Yohan Blake had raised hopes that Bolt, or even
Blake, could go lower than the world record holder's 19.19
Berlin run of 2009.
Bolt, though, pointed to a stop-start season in which the
world's media began to question if he could emulate his
brilliance in the Beijing Bird's Nest.
"The 200 metres was harder than I expected. I could feel the
pressure coming off the bend and that's when I had to focus,"
Bolt said after holding off the shorter and stockier Blake, who
followed him home in 19.44.
"After a rough season I came out here and did it. I thought
the world record was possible. I guess I was fast but not fit
enough. I could feel my back strain a little bit, so all I did
was to keep my form. I'm very dedicated to my work and London
meant so much to me."
Bolt said he had "nothing left to prove" after repeating his
individual track triumphs in the world's greatest sporting show.
"I've showed the world I'm the best and, right now, I just
want to enjoy myself," he said.
"This is what I wanted and I got it. I'm very proud of
myself.
"I know my coach (Glen Mills) is going crazy right now. We
worked on it the whole season. He pushed us very hard.
"It's all about the 4x100m now, to have some fun and go out
there and do our best."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)