UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Elated Bolt basks in sprint glory

By Justin Palmer

LONDON Aug 9 Elated, relieved and ready for some fun, Usain Bolt put a "rough season" well and truly behind him in less than 20 seconds on Thursday to again provide the sprinting fireworks that the London Olympic Games had hoped for and expected.

Four days after showing the world that the Bolt of old, the imperious golden Bolt of Beijing 2008 still had the legs and the speed that his rivals can only admire, the Jamaican followed up his 100 metres triumph by retaining his 200 crown.

Bolt left the Chinese capital as the world's fastest man and with three golds around his neck. He is on course to do the same in London with the 4x100 relay still to come on Saturday.

"On Saturday I will party like it's my birthday," Bolt said when asked if he would celebrate into the small hours of Friday morning back at the Athletes' Village.

Global media reported that Bolt had partied with members of the Swedish women's handball team after winning the 100 but the Jamaican set the record straight.

"I got back to the village, went to the cafe... the Swedish girls saw me... asked me for a pin, we took a few pics," he said. "All I want to do now is go home and rest."

His victory in 19.32 seconds on Thursday on a night perfect for sprinting was two hundredths of a second slower than his Olympic triumph four years ago.

Talk of a fast London track and another battle with younger compatriot Yohan Blake had raised hopes that Bolt, or even Blake, could go lower than the world record holder's 19.19 Berlin run of 2009.

STOP-START

Bolt, though, pointed to a stop-start season in which the world's media began to question if he could emulate his brilliance in the Beijing Bird's Nest.

"The 200 metres was harder than I expected. I could feel the pressure coming off the bend and that's when I had to focus," Bolt said after holding off the shorter and stockier Blake, who followed him home in 19.44.

"All I wanted to do was to stay in front of Yohan Blake because I did not want to put too much stress on myself if something went wrong. So I really took it easy. At the end of the race I just slowed up really.

"After a rough season I came out here and did it. I thought the world record was possible. I guess I was fast but not fit enough. I could feel my back strain a little bit, so all I did was to keep my form. I'm very dedicated to my work and London meant so much to me."

Bolt said he had "nothing left to prove" after repeating his individual track triumphs in the world's greatest sporting show.

"I've showed the world I'm the best and, right now, I just want to enjoy myself," he said.

"This is what I wanted and I got it. I'm very proud of myself.

"I know my coach (Glen Mills) is going crazy right now. We worked on it the whole season. He pushed us very hard.

"It's all about the 4x100m now, to have some fun and go out there and do our best."

In a light-hearted news conference in the bowels of the Olympic stadium during which he made numerous references to his "legend" status, Bolt was quizzed on a variety of subjects, including how he would fit in at Manchester United, whether a cricket career in India's Premier League beckoned and what sort of girlfriend would suit him.

Bolt took them all in his stride, although being quizzed on his relationships momentarily made him ponder.

"I used to have a type (of girlfriend) but I don't anymore," he explained.

"I'm looking forward to falling in love." (Editing by Ed Osmond)