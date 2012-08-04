Olympics-Athletics-China's Chen wins men's 20km race walk

LONDON Aug 4 China's Chen Ding won gold in the
men's 20km race walk at the London Olympics on Saturday,
storming home in confident style in front of a packed crowd at
Pall Mall.
Ding, 19, set a new Olympic record with a time of 1:18:46,
finishing 11 seconds ahead of Guatemala's Erick Barrondo and
Chinese compatriot Wang Zhen, who took silver and bronze
respectively.
Olympic and double world champion Valeriy Borchin of Russia
collapsed with exhaustion on the final stretch as he fought to
stay in contention for a bronze medal.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by Ed Osmond)