UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-China's Chen powers to 20km walk gold

By Neil Maidment
LONDON Aug 4 Chen Ding powered to China's first
ever men's 20km race walk Olympic gold in showman style on
Saturday, high-fiving fans and playing to the cameras as he sped
to victory in front of a packed crowd in front of Buckingham
Palace.
Chen, 19, was celebrating long before he crossed the line in
an Olympic record time of one hour 18 minutes 46 seconds, 11
seconds ahead of Guatemala's Erick Barrondo, who claimed his
country's first ever Olympic medal, and Chinese Wang Zhen.
Russia's Olympic and double world champion Valeriy Borchin
collapsed into the side railings due to exhaustion on the last
stretch and received medical treatment.
The Chinese duo of Chen and Zhen, who won this year's world
race walking cup, jostled for position with Russia's Borchin and
Vladimir Kanaykin for long parts of the race, first reeling in
Japan's Yusuke Suzuki and then Frenchman Bertrand Moulinet who
had both tried to go early.
Chen made his break for gold around the 18km mark but silver
and bronze were still to up for grabs for the chasing pack of
five until the final stages of the race.
In quick succession, Colombia's Luis Fernando Lopez and
Kanaykin were disqualified before Borchin's race ended with him
crumpled on the floor and looking dazed.
Not concerned with the chaos behind him Chen felt confident
enough to enjoy his first major title five minutes before he had
secured it, wagging his fingers in the air to the delight of the
crowd.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)