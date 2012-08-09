UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Taylor leads U.S. one-two in triple jump

(Adds details)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON Aug 9 World champion Christian Taylor
produced this year's biggest jump to take gold in the men's
triple jump in an American one-two at the London Olympic Games
on Thursday.
Taylor's season's best mark of 17.81 metres was enough to
finish ahead of U.S. compatriot Will Claye, who took silver with
a jump of 17.62 metres. Italy's European champion Fabrizio
Donato, 35, finished in bronze with a jump of 17.48 metres.
Taylor, already the leading jumper in the world this year
with a mark of 17.63 set in June, missed his first two jumps and
only landed three all night. His fourth attempt was the one that
mattered, though, taking him above Claye who had been leading.
The 22-year-old had finished second behind 21-year-old Claye
at this year's world indoor championships and after injuries to
other contenders the Olympic gold medal was only ever likely to
go to one of the two Americans.
Britain's injury-hit former world triple jump champion
Phillips Idowu failed to make the final and Frenchman Teddy
Tamgho, the third man on the all-time list, pulled out of the
Games in June with a foot problem.
Leevan Sands of the Bahamas, bronze medallist four years ago
in Beijing, was forced to retire after injuring his knee on his
fourth attempt.
The 30-year-old began the final with a strapped knee but it
gave way during a jump and he was stretchered out of the sand.
The silver for Claye was his second medal of the Games after
winning bronze in the men's long jump final.
