Olympics-Athletics-Britain's Idowu makes early triple jump exit

LONDON Aug 7 Britain's former world triple jump
champion Phillips Idowu crashed out in qualifying at the London
Olympics on Tuesday.
The 33-year-old's participation in his home Games had been
shrouded in doubt after he pulled out of the national athletics
team's final training camp with a hip injury.
While the Beijing silver medallist has defended his
preparations, he failed to make the qualifying mark of 17.10
metres, finishing outside the top 12 in 14th place with a best
jump of 16.53.
America's 22-year-old world champion and gold medal
favourite Christian Taylor topped qualifying with a jump of
17.21.
