Olympics-Men's athletics 3000m steeplechase final results

LONDON, Aug 5 Kenya's Ezekiel Kemboi won the
Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics 3000m steeplechase on
Sunday. France's Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad won the silver and
Kenya's Abel Kiprop Mutai won the bronze.
Results Table
1. Ezekiel Kemboi (Kenya) 8 min. 18.56 seconds
2. Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad (France) 8:19.08
3. Abel Kiprop Mutai (Kenya) 8:19.73
4. Roba Gari (Ethiopia) 8:20.00
5. Brimin Kiprop Kipruto (Kenya) 8:23.03
6. Evan Jager (U.S.) 8:23.87
7. Hamid Ezzine (Morocco) 8:24.90
8. Donald Cabral (U.S.) 8:25.91
9. Tarik Langat Akdag (Turkey) 8:27.64
10. Ion Luchianov (Moldova) 8:28.15
11. Brahim Taleb (Morocco) 8:32.40
12. Nahom Mesfin (Ethiopia) 8:35.12
13. Yuri Floriani (Italy) 8:40.07
. Benjamin Kiplagat (Uganda) DQ
. Jukka Keskisalo (Finland) DNF