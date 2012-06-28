Olympics-Kenyan world steeplechase champ charged with assault

ELDORET, June 28 Kenyan 3,000 metres
steeplechase world champion and London Olympic medal hopeful
Ezekiel Kemboi was charged with assault on Thursday after a
violent incident during the previous night.
"He has been charged with an offence of assault. It was not
an assault with grevious harm, just an assault," Kemboi's
lawyer, Michael Chemwok, told reporters at the court house in
the town of Eldoret.
"He's still innocent until proven guilty. He still plans to
go the Olympics and he's not affected at all," Chemwok told
Reuters.
A woman called Ann Njeri told local media earlier on
Thursday from hospital in Eldoret that she had been drinking
with Kemboi until late on Wednesday night. The runner attacked
her with a knife when she declined his advances.
Kemboi, who is also a police officer, rejected the
accusation.
"Yesterday, I was attacked by five thugs who were in a red
car. One of them tried to knife me but I ducked so the knife
injured one of them. So, today, they have turned around the
story to say it's me who attacked them. But I've left the matter
with my lawyers who are handling it," he told reporters at the
court house.
