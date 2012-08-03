Olympics-Men's athletics 3000m steeplechase first round results

LONDON, Aug 3 Ethiopia's Roba Gari won heat 3 of
the Olympic men's athletics 3000m steeplechase first round with
a time of 8:20.68 at the 2012 London Games on Friday at the
Olympic Stadium in London.
Results Table
Heat 3
1. Roba Gari (Ethiopia) 8 minutes 20.68 seconds Q
2. Ezekiel Kemboi (Kenya) 8:20.97 Q
3. Hamid Ezzine (Morocco) 8:21.25 Q
4. Donald Cabral (U.S.) 8:21.46 Q
5. Ion Luchianov (Moldova) 8:22.09
6. Mohamed Khaled Belabbas (Algeria) 8:22.32
7. Alex Genest (Canada) 8:22.62
8. Vadym Slobodenyuk (Ukraine) 8:23.35
9. Lukasz Parszczynski (Poland) 8:30.08
10. Weynay Ghebresilasie (Eritrea) 8:37.57
11. Albert Minczer (Hungary) 8:40.74
12. Stuart Stokes (Britain) 8:43.04
Victor Garcia (Spain) DNF
Heat 2
1. Brimin Kiprop Kipruto (Kenya) 8:28.62 Q
2. Yuri Floriani (Italy) 8:29.01 Q
3. Brahim Taleb (Morocco) 8:29.02 Q
4. Jukka Keskisalo (Finland) 8:29.13 Q
5. Nikolay Chavkin (Russia) 8:29.72
6. Youcef Abdi (Australia) 8:29.81
7. Jacob Araptany (Uganda) 8:35.85
8. Vincent Zouaoui-Dandrieux (France) 8:36.96
9. Kyle Alcorn (U.S.) 8:37.11
10. Artem Kosinov (Kazakhstan) 8:42.27
11. Mario Bazan (Peru) 8:51.95
12. Abdelaziz Merzougui (Spain) 8:58.20
Birhan Getahun (Ethiopia) DNF
Heat 1
1. Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad (France) 8:16.23 Q
2. Evan Jager (U.S.) 8:16.61 Q
3. Abel Kiprop Mutai (Kenya) 8:17.70 Q
4. Tarik Langat Tarik (Turkey) 8:17.85 Q
5. Nahom Mesfin (Ethiopia) 8:18.16
6. Benjamin Kiplagat (Uganda) 8:18.44
7. Amor Ben Yahia (Tunisia) 8:22.70
8. Jose Pena (Venezuela) 8:24.06
9. Ali Ahmad Alimer (Saudi Arabia) 8:26.22
10. Hicham Sigueni (Morocco) 8:35.89
11. Angel Mullera (Spain) 8:38.07
12. Alberto Paulo (Portugal) 8:40.74
13. Steffen Uliczka (Germany) 8:41.08
