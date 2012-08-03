Olympics-Men's athletics 3000m steeplechase first round results

LONDON, Aug 3 Ethiopia's Roba Gari won heat 3 of the Olympic men's athletics 3000m steeplechase first round with a time of 8:20.68 at the 2012 London Games on Friday at the Olympic Stadium in London. Results Table Heat 3 1. Roba Gari (Ethiopia) 8 minutes 20.68 seconds Q 2. Ezekiel Kemboi (Kenya) 8:20.97 Q 3. Hamid Ezzine (Morocco) 8:21.25 Q 4. Donald Cabral (U.S.) 8:21.46 Q 5. Ion Luchianov (Moldova) 8:22.09 6. Mohamed Khaled Belabbas (Algeria) 8:22.32 7. Alex Genest (Canada) 8:22.62 8. Vadym Slobodenyuk (Ukraine) 8:23.35 9. Lukasz Parszczynski (Poland) 8:30.08 10. Weynay Ghebresilasie (Eritrea) 8:37.57 11. Albert Minczer (Hungary) 8:40.74 12. Stuart Stokes (Britain) 8:43.04 Victor Garcia (Spain) DNF Heat 2 1. Brimin Kiprop Kipruto (Kenya) 8:28.62 Q 2. Yuri Floriani (Italy) 8:29.01 Q 3. Brahim Taleb (Morocco) 8:29.02 Q 4. Jukka Keskisalo (Finland) 8:29.13 Q 5. Nikolay Chavkin (Russia) 8:29.72 6. Youcef Abdi (Australia) 8:29.81 7. Jacob Araptany (Uganda) 8:35.85 8. Vincent Zouaoui-Dandrieux (France) 8:36.96 9. Kyle Alcorn (U.S.) 8:37.11 10. Artem Kosinov (Kazakhstan) 8:42.27 11. Mario Bazan (Peru) 8:51.95 12. Abdelaziz Merzougui (Spain) 8:58.20 Birhan Getahun (Ethiopia) DNF Heat 1 1. Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad (France) 8:16.23 Q 2. Evan Jager (U.S.) 8:16.61 Q 3. Abel Kiprop Mutai (Kenya) 8:17.70 Q 4. Tarik Langat Tarik (Turkey) 8:17.85 Q 5. Nahom Mesfin (Ethiopia) 8:18.16 6. Benjamin Kiplagat (Uganda) 8:18.44 7. Amor Ben Yahia (Tunisia) 8:22.70 8. Jose Pena (Venezuela) 8:24.06 9. Ali Ahmad Alimer (Saudi Arabia) 8:26.22 10. Hicham Sigueni (Morocco) 8:35.89 11. Angel Mullera (Spain) 8:38.07 12. Alberto Paulo (Portugal) 8:40.74 13. Steffen Uliczka (Germany) 8:41.08 Qualified for Next Round 1. Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad (France) 8:16.23 2. Evan Jager (U.S.) 8:16.61 3. Abel Kiprop Mutai (Kenya) 8:17.70 4. Tarik Langat Akdag (Turkey) 8:17.85 5. Nahom Mesfin (Ethiopia) 8:18.16 6. Benjamin Kiplagat (Uganda) 8:18.44 7. Roba Gari (Ethiopia) 8:20.68 8. Ezekiel Kemboi (Kenya) 8:20.97 9. Hamid Ezzine (Morocco) 8:21.25 10. Donald Cabral (U.S.) 8:21.46 11. Ion Luchianov (Moldova) 8:22.09 18. Brimin Kiprop Kipruto (Kenya) 8:28.62 19. Yuri Floriani (Italy) 8:29.01 20. Brahim Taleb (Morocco) 8:29.02 21. Jukka Keskisalo (Finland) 8:29.13