Olympics-Athletics-Grenada's James misses mum's cooking

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 8 Grenada's Kirani James, the
Olympic 400 metres champion and his Caribbean nation's first
ever medallist, cannot wait to get home to enjoy the
celebrations and his mother's cooking.
Professional commitments in the lucrative Diamond League and
the teenager's college work will delay him from sharing the
victory with Grenada's 110,000 citizens.
"After I won the medal there was a huge street party after,
right afterwards. I saw a couple of videos, a couple of
pictures. I mean the streets were packed," a humble James said.
Prime Minister Tillman Thomas gave Grenada the afternoon off
on Tuesday, declaring it a national holiday after James won gold
with a time of 43.94 seconds, a new national record.
"As far as me being home, I'm not quite sure.... I'm going
to be home for Christmas though for sure," James told a news
conference, adding that the government may be setting up a
celebration for all his fellow Olympians.
James, just shy of his 20th birthday, studies undergraduate
business at the University of Alabama. A professional, he does
not run for the school but is trained by its former coach and
1976 Olympic 4x100 metres relay gold medallist Harvey Glance.
Glance said James was still very young and with work can run
faster, even though his left foot flares out so much that
initially he could not believe the Grenadian could run as well
as he does.
"He (James) said it was a family trait. I took that into
consideration. I didn't try to change that. The bottom line was
I was watching the results," said Glance.
James's quick recovery after he plants his foot put Glance's
mind to rest over the flawed technique.
"It could get better but it could make me worse. Why take
that risk? I'm already doing some great things. It is what it
is," said James.
He won gold in an Olympic 400 metres final which did not
feature an American, more evidence the United States is losing
is grip on sprinting to Caribbean nations who currently
dominate.
Usain Bolt, the Olympic 100 metres champion, hails from
Jamaica as does silver medallist and his training partner Yohan
Blake. Fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce retained her
women's 100m crown in London.
James entered the games the reigning world 400m champion and
hopes to inspire his nation's youth, even if he cannot get the
quiet time he seeks with his family and friends.
"I mean, even though it is not quiet and people come
knocking on my door at 6 o'clock in the morning, I mean it is
something I really have to embrace," he said.
"Because, you know it's my people and you know my job is to
make them proud. As long as I do that, I'm happy with that."
For now, though, James spends his time studying, training,
playing video games and cooking, though he still needs his mum's
advice when it comes to his favorite dishes.
"I cook, but it turns out bad, so I'll have to be calling
mom home and say what did you do? Rice, curry chicken, stew
chicken, macaroni pie. I would just rather cook what she does,
but for some reason it doesn't come out the same way as mom."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)