Olympics-Athletics-Double amputee Pistorius makes 400m bow

LONDON Aug 4 South Africa's Oscar Pistorius
became the first double amputee to compete on the track at an
Olympic Games on Saturday, finishing second in his men's 400
metres heat with a season's best time.
Nicknamed 'Blade Runner', Pistorius races wearing carbon
fibre prosthetic blades after being born without a fibula in
both legs.
The 25-year-old, who is also in South Africa's 4x400 relay
team, raced to huge cheers and looked comfortable throughout as
he qualified for the semi-finals with a time of 45.44 seconds -
beating a previous season's best of 45.52.
World junior champion Luguelin Santos of the Dominican
Republic won the race with a time of 45.04.
In 2008, Pretoria-born Pistorius successfully appealed
against an International Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF)
decision to ban him from running in able-bodied events.
