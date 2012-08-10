版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 11日 星期六 04:50 BJT

Olympics-Men's athletics 4 x 400m relay final results

LONDON, Aug 10 Bahamas won the Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics 4 x
400m relay on Friday. The United States won the silver and Trinidad and Tobago won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.  Bahamas
 Chris Brown/Demetrius Pinder/Michael Mathieu/Ramon Miller              2 minutes 56.72 seconds 
 2.  U.S.
 Bryshon Nellum/Joshua Mance/Tony McQuay/Angelo Taylor                           2:57.05        
        
 3.  Trinidad and Tobago
 Lalonde Gordon/Jarrin Solomon/Ade Alleyne-Forte/Deon Lendore                    2:59.40        
        
 4.  Britain
 Conrad Williams/Jack Green/David Greene/Martyn Rooney                           2:59.53        
        
 5.  Russia
 Maksim Dyldin/Denis Alekseyev/Vladimir Krasnov/Pavel Trenikhin                  3:00.09        
        
 6.  Belgium
 Kevin Borlee/Antoine Gillet/Jonathan Borlee/Michael Bultheel                    3:01.83        
        
 7.  Venezuela
 Arturo Ramirez/Alberto Aguilar/Albert Bravo/Omar Longart                        3:02.18        
        
 8.  South Africa
 Shaun De Jager/Willem de Beer/L J Van Zyl/Oscar Pistorius                       3:03.46        
        
 .   Cuba
 William Collazo/Raidel Acea/Oreste Rodriguez/Noel Ruiz/Omar Cisneros                DNF

