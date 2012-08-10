Olympics-Men's athletics 4 x 400m relay final results

LONDON, Aug 10 Bahamas won the Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics 4 x
400m relay on Friday. The United States won the silver and Trinidad and Tobago won the bronze.
Results Table
1. Bahamas
Chris Brown/Demetrius Pinder/Michael Mathieu/Ramon Miller 2 minutes 56.72 seconds
2. U.S.
Bryshon Nellum/Joshua Mance/Tony McQuay/Angelo Taylor 2:57.05
3. Trinidad and Tobago
Lalonde Gordon/Jarrin Solomon/Ade Alleyne-Forte/Deon Lendore 2:59.40
4. Britain
Conrad Williams/Jack Green/David Greene/Martyn Rooney 2:59.53
5. Russia
Maksim Dyldin/Denis Alekseyev/Vladimir Krasnov/Pavel Trenikhin 3:00.09
6. Belgium
Kevin Borlee/Antoine Gillet/Jonathan Borlee/Michael Bultheel 3:01.83
7. Venezuela
Arturo Ramirez/Alberto Aguilar/Albert Bravo/Omar Longart 3:02.18
8. South Africa
Shaun De Jager/Willem de Beer/L J Van Zyl/Oscar Pistorius 3:03.46
. Cuba
William Collazo/Raidel Acea/Oreste Rodriguez/Noel Ruiz/Omar Cisneros DNF