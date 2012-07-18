INTERVIEW-Olympics-Athletics-U.S. work to end Jamaican relay dominance

| July 17
July 17 In the serenity of Monaco, U.S.
sprinters are striving this week to find ways to end a long
4x100 metres relay jinx, and displace Jamaica's relay kings,
their coach says.
"Everyone is looking at times and individual speeds," U.S.
relays coach Jon Drummond told Reuters in a phone call from the
American camp in Monaco.
"That's not what wins relays. The baton exchange is what
wins relays."
So while Jamaica may have the fastest man in the world in
Usain Bolt, world champion Yohan Blake and former 100 metres
record holder Asafa Powell, Drummond believes he has a unit that
can match the world-record holding islanders.
"Absolutely," he said, speaking of a pool that includes the
world's second fastest man Tyson Gay, 2004 Olympic champion
Justin Gatlin and a mixture of young and experienced sprinters.
Fast guys do not always win, the 2000 Olympic relay gold
medallist noted.
"It only takes one interruption to change that dynamic,"
Drummond said.
"It is not about just four fast guys running. It is about
four fast guys being able to get the stick around."
That has been America's downfall. For three successive
global meetings, the 2008 Olympic Games and the past two world
championships, the United States have either dropped the baton
or been disqualified.
"So people can think what they want," Drummond said of a
U.S.-Jamaica showdown, "but the race never happened."
The outcry was so great after the U.S. men's and women's
4x100 squads both dropped batons in the 2008 Olympics that
America revamped its relay program and appointed Drummond as
relays coach in 2011.
MISFORTUNE STRUCK
Even then misfortune struck as Darvis Patton collided with
British anchor Harry Aikines-Aryeetey as he went to exchange the
baton at the 2011 world championships.
The mishap marked the sixth time in nine global
opportunities since 2000 that the United States men have failed
to win athletics' most famous relay. Only once, in the 2004
Games, were they outrun.
"The reality is we had a lot of things happen," Drummond
said, noting injuries that forced relay changes not to mention
poor exchanges and other problems.
Equally important, the sprinter-turned-coach said, "when you
look at the talent around the world, they are catching up and
getting better."
Not only have the Jamaicans won the past three global
titles, Britain claimed the 2004 Olympic gold, leaving the
United States without a Games gold in the 4x100 since Drummond
led off the Americans in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
The U.S. women must go back even further - to 1996 - for an
Olympic 4x100 gold medal. They won world titles in 2007 and
2011.
Success has come more frequently in the 4x400 with the men
winning the past six global titles and the women the past four.
Drummond would say little about how he plans to right the
shorter relays, especially without injured reigning Olympic
double silver medallist Walter Dix who did not make the U.S.
team.
The coach declined comment on who would likely anchor any of
the relay squads or even who is under consideration.
"I will know who the teams are and who will be running in
the finals when we leave here," he said of the camp, which ends
on Saturday.
A hint could come on Friday when both the U.S. men and women
contest the 4x100 in Monaco's Diamond League meeting.
(Reporting By Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina)