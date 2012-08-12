Olympics-Athletics-Baton gets Bolt into trouble again

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 12 Triple Olympic sprint champion
Usain Bolt was in trouble with track officials again at the
London Olympics on Saturday when he tried to keep the baton from
the 4x100 metres relay after the Jamaicans smashed the world
record in the event.
After the relay, 100 and 200 champion Bolt could be seen
talking animatedly to an official on the track before handing
over the baton as the crowd booed.
"I got the baton back but at the start he was saying I
couldn't keep it because it's the rule," a smiling Bolt told a
news conference.
"It was kind of weird because he actually told me that if I
didn't give it back I would be disqualified so I just gave it
back to him," he added to laughter.
"I took a picture with the guys, and I am going to frame the
picture and put the baton below it - just something to remind me
of London."
The 25-year-old had apparently fallen foul of the rules
earlier in the week when a skipping rope was taken off him
before the 100 metres final.
Bolt told reporters he was going to smuggle it into the
stadium but he was allowed to use the rope to warm up before the
200 semi-finals.
The Jamaican relay quartet of Nesta Carter, Michael Frater,
Yohan Blake and Bolt blasted to victory in 36.84 seconds,
knocking 0.2 off the world record they set at last year's world
championships.
"He took the baton because he wanted all of us to sign it
because of what we have done tonight and what Britain has seen
tonight," team mate Blake told reporters.
"It is guys going to the next level of track and field in
4x100.
