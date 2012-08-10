UPDATE 3-Olympics-Athletics-Bahamas end U.S. 4x400 dominance

(Adds details, quotes)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON Aug 10 America's 28-year domination of
the men's Olympic 4x400 metres relay ended in thrilling fashion
on Friday when the Bahamas overhauled them to snatch gold in a
pulsating final leg.
Chris Brown, Demetrius Pinder, Michael Mathieu and Ramon
Miller sped home in a Bahamian record time of 2 minutes 56.72
seconds, Miller passing American Angelo Taylor to huge roars
from the crowd with just 50 metres left.
"Miller had a phenomenal leg. I really feel bad for these
guys (team mates). I really didn't hold up the tradition,"
Taylor, who had been handed a lead of a couple of metres going
into the last leg, told reporters.
"I felt pretty good for 300 (metres), then I tried to hit it
and I just didn't have it."
Bryshon Nellum, Joshua Mance, Tony McQuay and Taylor claimed
silver for the U.S. with a season's best time of 2:57.05, ending
a run of seven successive golds in the event.
It was the Bahamas' first gold in men's track and field.
"No matter how small an axe, you can always bring down a big
tree. We are a little axe and America is a giant tree, but we
have done it," the Bahamas' Brown told reporters.
Trinidad and Tobago's Lalonde Gordon, Jarrin Solomon, Ade
Alleyne-Forte and Deon Lendore won bronze with hosts Britain
just outside the medals in fourth after poor changeovers left
them with too much to do.
South Africa, who had double-amputee Oscar Pistorius running
the fourth leg of the race, finished eighth having got to the
final on appeal after a collision caused by Kenya's Vincent Mumo
Kiilu ended their qualifying heat.
Kenya's disqualification also robbed the final of the
planned appearance of David Rudisha, who sprinted to 800 metres
gold in a new world record time of one minute 40.91 on Thursday.
HELSINKI 1952
The last time the U.S. lost on the track in the Olympic
event was in Helsinki, 1952 where they finished behind Jamaica.
They did not win in 1972 because they withdrew from the
competition, or in 1980 when they boycotted the Moscow Games.
The U.S. took gold in 2000 in Sydney but victory was
eventually awarded to Nigeria after one of America's sprinters
in the race Antonio Pettigrew admitted to doping offences.
The U.S. had beaten the Bahamas in Beijing in 2008 to take
gold in an Olympic record time of 2 minutes 55.39 seconds - the
second fastest performance ever - but were much weaker in London
and had already been edged out by the Bahamas in the heats.
American 2008 Olympic 400m champion LaShawn Merritt, a
first-choice relay option, injured his hamstring moments into
his title defence on Saturday and pulled out of the Games, while
Manteo Mitchell suffered a broken leg during the relay heats.
Double U.S. relay gold medallist Jeremy Wariner was also
unfit to run in London.
The U.S. still remained favourites for gold and their
chances looked to have been bolstered on Thursday when medal
contenders Jamaica crashed out in qualifying after Jermaine
Gonzales pulled up injured and ended their race.
The world's fastest man Usain Bolt had said there was a slim
chance he might have run the final if Jamaica had got there.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)