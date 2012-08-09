UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Jamaica crash out in 4x400m relay

(Adds details, quotes, South Africa advance)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON Aug 9 Jamaica's bid for the men's 4x400
metre relay gold was cut short by injury on Thursday when
Jermaine Gonzales pulled up in qualifying, while South Africa
went through on appeal after their race ended in a collision
with Kenya.
World championship bronze medallists Jamaica had fancied
their chances of ending America's dominance in the event, and
looked devastated when Gonzales, who has struggled recently with
a hamstring problem, stopped and sank to his knees in the third
leg of the second heat.
Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man, had said on Wednesday
there was a slim chance he might have run in the final for
Jamaica.
"I feel sorry for him. I am not going to put him down or
anything, he tried. I am still proud of him," team mate Errol
Nolan said of Gonzales.
On a day of drama inside a boiling hot Olympic stadium,
there was also initial despair for South Africa and their
double-amputee runner Oscar Pistorius, whose much anticipated
relay run never materialised.
Pistorius, who races wearing carbon fibre prosthetic blades
after being born without a fibula in both legs, had to watch in
disbelief as his compatriot Ofentse Mogawane collided with
Kenya's Vincent Mumo Kiilu on the last bend of the second leg
and was too hurt to continue.
As Mogawane came around the last bend it appeared that Kiilu
cut across him and caused the collision, sending both runners
flying. Mogawane was left in a heap clutching his left shoulder
and Kenya were later disqualified for the incident.
After an appeal the IAAF placed South Africa in the final.
"The Jury of Appeal met and agreed to advance the South
African team to the final, even though they did not finish the
race, considering that they had been severely damaged in the
incident with Kenya," an IAAF statement read.
APPEAL
Jamaica's heat was won by Beijing silver medallists the
Bahamas with a season's best of 2 minutes 58.87 seconds, nipping
just in front of world champions and winners of the event at the
last seven Olympics, the United States.
Joining them in Friday's final will be medal contenders
Trinidad and Tobago and Britain, who finished first and second
in the day's first heat, and Cuba, Belgium, Russia and
Venezuela.
The Dominican Republic were also disqualified for a relay
takeover outside the takeover zone during their second
changeover and later had an appeal rejected.
The U.S., who set an Olympic record in Beijing of 2 minutes
55.39 seconds - the second fastest performance ever - were
without injured 2008 Olympic 400m champion LaShawn Merritt, but
still turned in a fast performance with Tony McQuay on form.
No American qualified for the men's 400m Olympic final in
London, the first time that has happened.
Olympic hosts Britain looked quick with a season's best of
3:00.38, although Martyn Rooney apologised for slowing too early
at the end having led the race.
"I want to apologise to my team mates. I eased up quite
early and looked to one side so that was a rookie mistake -
sorry about that, lads."
