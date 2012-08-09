Olympics-Athletics-American Mitchell ran 4x400m relay with broken leg

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 9 America's safe passage into the
men's 4x400 metre Olympic relay final on Thursday morning was
not as painless as it had first appeared after Manteo Mitchell
revealed he broke his leg half way round the track but still
managed to finish.
The 25-year-old 200 and 400 metre runner ran the first leg
of America's heat on a blazing hot day inside London's Olympic
stadium and although he finished with a limp there was no
obvious sign of the pain he was feeling.
"I got out pretty slow, but I picked it up and when I got to
the 100-metre mark it felt weird. As soon as I took the first
step past the 200-metrr mark, I felt it break. I heard it. I
even put out a little war cry, but the crowd was so loud you
couldn't hear it," Mitchell said.
"I knew if I finished strong we could still get it (the
baton) around. I saw Josh Mance motioning me in for me to hand
it off to him, which lifted me. I didn't want to let those three
guys down, or the team down, so I just ran on it. It hurt so
bad."
Mitchell's decision to go through the pain barrier allowed
his U.S. team mates to sprint to a joint finish with the Bahamas
in identical times of 2 minutes 58.87 seconds, the fastest ever
run in the first round of the relay at the Olympic Games.
Mitchell, who ran his leg in 46.1 seconds, said that he had
slipped on a stairway this week in the Olympic village but had
completed workouts since, including a warm-up for Thursday's
race.
After the race an x-ray revealed he had broken his left
fibula bone.
The U.S. team was already without 2008 Olympic 400m champion
LaShawn Merritt, whose title defence lasted only moments last
Saturday when he pulled up with hamstring problems.
The U.S., one of the favourites for gold, will name their
final line-up on Friday.
