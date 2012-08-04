UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Rudisha to run 4x400 relay

* Kenyan confirms he will participate on Olympic debut
* Set for 800 metres on Monday
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON, Aug 4 David Rudisha will follow in his
father's footsteps when the 800 metres world record holder
competes in the 4x400 metres relay at his first Olympic Games in
London, the Kenyan said on Saturday.
Rudisha's father Daniel ran in the event at the 1968 Mexico
City Games, becoming the first Maasai tribe warrior to
participate in an Olympics, and won a silver medal.
"I'm more flexible this year, it's the Olympics," Rudisha
junior, who missed the Beijing 2008 Games through injury, told a
news conference in the Olympic Park near the athletics stadium.
"The relay's after the 800 so I said to the Kenyan
Federation I could be ready to run 4x400. I'm ready and they
allowed me. I'm looking forward to competing."
Rudisha was included in the 4x400 team for the African
championships in Benin in June, where he did a lap of honour
draped in a traditional Maasai coat made of colobus monkey skin
having won his 800 trial.
The 23-year-old ran the individual 400 metres this year in
Sydney, clocking 45.82, but has never competed in the relay
version.
Rudisha begins his quest for a first Olympic gold medal in
the discipline he excels in, the 800 metres, on Monday with the
final three days later.
The softly-spoken Maasai said he cannot wait to get out on
the track and, all being well, go one better than his father and
strike gold.
"The Olympics are more special. Once you have that title you
have it for the rest of your life. World records are special,
not everyone breaks one, but first of all I want Olympic gold."
Ever since he broke the world record twice in the space of
eight days two years ago, the talk has been of Rudisha going
under the mythical one minute 40 second barrier.
The man himself could not care less about his time, so long
as he wins.
"The only thing I'm looking at is gold, I'm not looking at
the time. Gold is gold. Even if I win in two minutes," said the
IAAF world athlete of 2010 with his usual humble and warm smile.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)