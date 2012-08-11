Olympics-Provisional gold medal results for the men's athletics 50km walk

LONDON, Aug 11 Russia's Sergey Kirdyapkin won the Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics 50km walk at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Kirdyapkin finished with a provisional time of 3:35:59 at The Mall in London to claim Russia's 17th gold medal of the games. Australia's Jared Tallent won the silver with a provisional time of 3:36:53 and China's Si Tianfeng won the bronze with a provisional time of 3:37:16. Results Table 1. Sergey Kirdyapkin (Russia) 3 hours 35 minutes 59 seconds 2. Jared Tallent (Australia) 3:36:53 3. Si Tianfeng (China) 3:37:16 4. Robert Heffernan (Ireland) 3:37:54 5. Igor Erokhin (Russia) 3:37:54 6. Sergey Bakulin (Russia) 3:38:55 7. Li Jianbo (China) 3:39:01 8. Matej Toth (Slovakia) 3:41:24 9. Lukasz Nowak (Poland) 3:42:47 10. Koichiro Morioka (Japan) 3:43:14