Olympics-Men's athletics 5000m first round - results

LONDON, Aug 8    LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) -
Men's athletics 5000m first round results.
The top qualifiers were Ethiopia's Dejen Gebremeskel with
13:15.15, Ethiopia's Yenew Alamirew with 13:15.39 and Kenya's
Thomas Pkemei Longosiwa with 13:15.41.

    Results Table
 
    Heat 2
1.   Dejen Gebremeskel (Ethiopia)             13 minutes 15.15
seconds Q 
2.   Yenew Alamirew (Ethiopia)                13:15.39 Q        
        
3.   Thomas Pkemei Longosiwa (Kenya)          13:15.41 Q        
        
4.   Bernard Lagat (U.S.)                     13:15.45 Q        
        
5.   Abdalaati Iguider (Morocco)              13:15.49 Q        
        
6.   Galen Rupp (U.S.)                        13:17.56 Q        
        
7.   Moses Ndiema Kipsiro (Uganda)            13:17.68 Q        
        
8.   Cameron Levins (Canada)                  13:18.29 Q        
        
9.   Juan Luis Barrios (Mexico)               13:21.01 Q        
        
10.  Mumin Gala (Djibouti)                    13:21.21 Q        
        
11.  Abrar Osman Adem (Eritrea)               13:24.40          
        
12.  Nick McCormick (Britain)                 13:25.70          
        
13.  Polat Kemboi Arikan (Turkey)             13:27.21          
        
14.  Rabah Aboud (Algeria)                    13:28.38          
        
15.  Abraham Kiplimo (Uganda)                 13:31.57          
        
16.  Craig Mottram (Australia)                13:40.24          
        
17.  Alistair Ian Cragg (Ireland)             13:47.01          
        
18.  Soufiyan Bouqantar (Morocco)             13:47.63          
        
19.  Javier Carriqueo (Argentina)             13:57.07          
        
20.  Abdullah Abdulaziz Aljoud (Saudi Arabia) 14:11.12          
        
21.  Ruben Sanca (Cape Verde)                 14:35.19          
        

    Heat 1
1.   Hayle Ibrahimov (Azerbaijan)             13:25.23 Q        
        
2.   Isiah Kiplangat Koech (Kenya)            13:25.64 Q        
        
3.   Mohamed Farah (Britain)                  13:26.00 Q        
        
4.   Lopez Lomong (U.S.)                      13:26.16 Q        
        
5.   Hagos Gebrhiwet (Ethiopia)               13:26.16 Q        
        
6.   Edwin Cheruiyot Soi (Kenya)              13:27.06          
        
7.   Arne Gabius (Germany)                    13:28.01          
        
8.   Daniele Meucci (Italy)                   13:28.71          
        
9.   Moukheld Al-Outaibi (Saudi Arabia)       13:31.47          
        
10.  Bilisuma Shugi (Bahrain)                 13:31.84          
        
11.  Hassan Hirt (France)                     13:35.36          
        
12.  Yuki Sato (Japan)                        13:38.22          
        
13.  David McNeill (Australia)                13:45.88          
        
14.  Olivier Irabaruta (Burundi)              13:46.25          
        
15.  Aziz Lahbabi (Morocco)                   13:47.57          
        
16.  Amanuel Mesel (Eritrea)                  13:48.13          
        
17.  Collis Birmingham (Australia)            13:50.39          
        
18.  Serhiy Lebid (Ukraine)                   13:53.15          
        
19.  Geofrey Kusuro (Uganda)                  13:59.74          
        
20.  Hussain Jamaan Alhamdah (Saudi Arabia)   14:00.43          
        
21.  Rene Herrera (Philippines)               14:44.11          
        
.    Teklemariam Medhin (Eritrea)             DNS               
        

    Qualified for Next Round
1.   Dejen Gebremeskel (Ethiopia)    13 minutes 15.15 seconds 
2.   Yenew Alamirew (Ethiopia)       13:15.39                 
3.   Thomas Pkemei Longosiwa (Kenya) 13:15.41                 
4.   Bernard Lagat (U.S.)            13:15.45                 
5.   Abdalaati Iguider (Morocco)     13:15.49                 
6.   Galen Rupp (U.S.)               13:17.56                 
7.   Moses Ndiema Kipsiro (Uganda)   13:17.68                 
8.   Cameron Levins (Canada)         13:18.29                 
9.   Juan Luis Barrios (Mexico)      13:21.01                 
10.  Mumin Gala (Djibouti)           13:21.21                 
12.  Hayle Ibrahimov (Azerbaijan)    13:25.23                 
13.  Isiah Kiplangat Koech (Kenya)   13:25.64                 
15.  Mohamed Farah (Britain)         13:26.00                 
16.  Lopez Lomong (U.S.)             13:26.16                 
17.  Hagos Gebrhiwet (Ethiopia)      13:26.16                 

 (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)

