Olympics-Men's athletics 5000m first round - results

LONDON, Aug 8 LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Men's athletics 5000m first round results. The top qualifiers were Ethiopia's Dejen Gebremeskel with 13:15.15, Ethiopia's Yenew Alamirew with 13:15.39 and Kenya's Thomas Pkemei Longosiwa with 13:15.41. Results Table Heat 2 1. Dejen Gebremeskel (Ethiopia) 13 minutes 15.15 seconds Q 2. Yenew Alamirew (Ethiopia) 13:15.39 Q 3. Thomas Pkemei Longosiwa (Kenya) 13:15.41 Q 4. Bernard Lagat (U.S.) 13:15.45 Q 5. Abdalaati Iguider (Morocco) 13:15.49 Q 6. Galen Rupp (U.S.) 13:17.56 Q 7. Moses Ndiema Kipsiro (Uganda) 13:17.68 Q 8. Cameron Levins (Canada) 13:18.29 Q 9. Juan Luis Barrios (Mexico) 13:21.01 Q 10. Mumin Gala (Djibouti) 13:21.21 Q 11. Abrar Osman Adem (Eritrea) 13:24.40 12. Nick McCormick (Britain) 13:25.70 13. Polat Kemboi Arikan (Turkey) 13:27.21 14. Rabah Aboud (Algeria) 13:28.38 15. Abraham Kiplimo (Uganda) 13:31.57 16. Craig Mottram (Australia) 13:40.24 17. Alistair Ian Cragg (Ireland) 13:47.01 18. Soufiyan Bouqantar (Morocco) 13:47.63 19. Javier Carriqueo (Argentina) 13:57.07 20. Abdullah Abdulaziz Aljoud (Saudi Arabia) 14:11.12 21. Ruben Sanca (Cape Verde) 14:35.19 Heat 1 1. Hayle Ibrahimov (Azerbaijan) 13:25.23 Q 2. Isiah Kiplangat Koech (Kenya) 13:25.64 Q 3. Mohamed Farah (Britain) 13:26.00 Q 4. Lopez Lomong (U.S.) 13:26.16 Q 5. Hagos Gebrhiwet (Ethiopia) 13:26.16 Q 6. Edwin Cheruiyot Soi (Kenya) 13:27.06 7. Arne Gabius (Germany) 13:28.01 8. Daniele Meucci (Italy) 13:28.71 9. Moukheld Al-Outaibi (Saudi Arabia) 13:31.47 10. Bilisuma Shugi (Bahrain) 13:31.84 11. Hassan Hirt (France) 13:35.36 12. Yuki Sato (Japan) 13:38.22 13. David McNeill (Australia) 13:45.88 14. Olivier Irabaruta (Burundi) 13:46.25 15. Aziz Lahbabi (Morocco) 13:47.57 16. Amanuel Mesel (Eritrea) 13:48.13 17. Collis Birmingham (Australia) 13:50.39 18. Serhiy Lebid (Ukraine) 13:53.15 19. Geofrey Kusuro (Uganda) 13:59.74 20. Hussain Jamaan Alhamdah (Saudi Arabia) 14:00.43 21. Rene Herrera (Philippines) 14:44.11 . Teklemariam Medhin (Eritrea) DNS Qualified for Next Round 1. Dejen Gebremeskel (Ethiopia) 13 minutes 15.15 seconds 2. Yenew Alamirew (Ethiopia) 13:15.39 3. Thomas Pkemei Longosiwa (Kenya) 13:15.41 4. Bernard Lagat (U.S.) 13:15.45 5. Abdalaati Iguider (Morocco) 13:15.49 6. Galen Rupp (U.S.) 13:17.56 7. Moses Ndiema Kipsiro (Uganda) 13:17.68 8. Cameron Levins (Canada) 13:18.29 9. Juan Luis Barrios (Mexico) 13:21.01 10. Mumin Gala (Djibouti) 13:21.21 12. Hayle Ibrahimov (Azerbaijan) 13:25.23 13. Isiah Kiplangat Koech (Kenya) 13:25.64 15. Mohamed Farah (Britain) 13:26.00 16. Lopez Lomong (U.S.) 13:26.16 17. Hagos Gebrhiwet (Ethiopia) 13:26.16 (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)