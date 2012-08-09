Olympics-Athletics-Rudisha wins 800m gold in world record time

LONDON Aug 9 Kenya's David Rudisha stormed to 800 metres gold in a world record time at the London Olympics on Thursday to cap four years of dominance of the two-lap event.

The 23-year-old world champion scorched around the Olympic Stadium in one minute 40.91 to beat the record mark of 1.41.01 he set back in 2010.

Nijel Amos of Botswana won silver in 1.41.73, while bronze went to Timothy Kitum of Kenya in 1.42.53, both athletes running personal bests.

Rudisha followed his father Daniel, who won a silver in the 4x400m relay in Mexico in 1968, as a Games medallist but is the first Olympic champion from his Maasai tribe. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)