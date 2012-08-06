UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Makhloufi thrown out for not trying

* Algerian 1,500 hope had been forced to run 800
* Delegation up in arms over decision
(Adds Algerian delegation quotes)
By Nick Mulvenney
LONDON Algerian 1,500 metres medal contender
Taoufik Makhloufi was thrown out of the London Olympics for not
trying in his 800 heat on Monday, prompting a disappointed
response from his team who felt he was hard done by.
Makhloufi, who won his 1,500 semi-final in three minutes
42.24 seconds, had been forced to run in the two lap race after
his team failed to withdraw him from it by Sunday's deadline, an
International Association of Athletics Federations spokeswoman
said.
The 24-year-old lined up at the start of heat five at the
Olympic stadium on Monday but was already well behind the field
at the start of the back straight before stopping running
completely another 100 metres into the race and wandering back
across the infield past the pole vault area.
"The Referee considered that he had not provided a bona fide
effort and decided to exclude him from participation in all
further events in the competition," read an IAAF statement.
Makhloufi stormed past Olympic and world champion Asbel
Kiprop in a stunning to finish to his 1,500 heat on Sunday,
marking him out as a possible title contender.
The IAAF spokeswoman said he could be reinstated for
Tuesday's 1,500 final if he could get a medical certificate from
a local doctor.
Mohamed Azzoug, head of the Algerian mission, told Reuters:
"We were a little bit disappointed that a decision was taken
before the athlete was given a chance to defend himself.
"That's what worries us, because at the moment we know that
our athlete is injured, in the knee, and we took him to the
Olympic village clinic.
"So a doctor should examine him and after examination and
after X-rays, then we should be able to have an opinion on what
really happened, and if he would be able to take part in the
race tomorrow."
Makhloufi, the African champion in the 800, has shown a
marked improvement this year, bringing his personal best down
from 3.32.94 to 3.30.80 in the 1,500.
The exclusion is the latest in a string of incidents at the
Games where athletes have not tried to win in order to
manipulate results or draws in their ultimate favour.
The worst was the badminton fiasco, where eight women from
China, Indonesia and South Korea were thrown out of the Olympics
for playing to lose group matches in order to get a better draw
in the knockout stages.
There have been other incidents which have not drawn any
punishment, with organisers deciding that spectators had not
been denied a competition.
French rider Mickael Bourgain quit the cycling road race
after just a few kilometres as planned on the first weekend of
the Games having been forced to take part in order to compete in
his favoured keirin track event.
Last Thursday, teenage cyclist Philip Hindes appeared to
admit he deliberately crashed in cycling's team sprint event to
ensure Britain were handed a restart because they set off badly.
