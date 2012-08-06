UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Makhloufi reinstated in 1,500 metres

* Algerian 1,500 hope banned for not trying
By Nick Mulvenney
LONDON Algerian medal contender Taoufik
Makhloufi was reinstated in the final of the 1,500 metres on
Monday, hours after being thrown out of the London Olympics for
not trying in his 800m heat.
Makhloufi lined up at the start of heat five at the Olympic
Stadium on Monday morning but stopped at the end of the back
straight and wandered across the infield past the pole vault
area.
The International Association of Athletics Federations
(IAAF) referee subsequently banned him from the rest of the
athletics programme for not providing "a bona fide effort".
The Algeria team, upset that the IAAF had not spoken to
Makhloufi, said the athlete had a knee injury and the decision
was later reversed on medical grounds.
"After reviewing evidence provided by the LOCOG medical
officer, the disqualification of (Taoufik Makhloufi) from
further participation in the athletics competition of the 2012
Olympic Games has been revoked," the IAAF said in a statement.
The 24-year-old had been obliged to run in the two-lap race
after his team neglected to withdraw him by Sunday's deadline,
an IAAF spokeswoman said.
Makhloufi stormed past Olympic and world champion Asbel
Kiprop in a stunning finish to win his 1,500 semi-final in three
minutes 42.24 seconds on Sunday, marking him out as a possible
title contender.
Makhloufi, the African champion in the 800, has shown a
marked improvement this year, bringing his personal best down
from 3.32.94 to 3.30.80 in the 1,500.
The exclusion was the latest in a string of incidents at the
Games where athletes have been accused of not trying to win in
order to manipulate results or draws in their ultimate favour.
The worst was the badminton fiasco, where eight women from
China, Indonesia and South Korea were thrown out of the Olympics
for playing to lose group matches in order to get a better draw
in the knockout stages.
There have been other incidents which have not drawn any
punishment, with organisers deciding that spectators had not
been denied a competition.
French rider Mickael Bourgain quit the cycling road race
after just a few kilometres as planned on the first weekend of
the Games having been forced to take part in order to compete in
his favoured keirin track event.
Last Thursday, teenage cyclist Philip Hindes appeared to
admit he deliberately crashed in cycling's team sprint event to
ensure Britain were handed a restart because they set off badly.
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Abbas and Alison Wildey,
editing by Ed Osmond)