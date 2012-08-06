Olympics-Men's athletics 800m first round - results

LONDON, Aug 6 The U.S.' Duane Solomon won heat 7 of the Olympic men's athletics 800m first round on Monday. Sudan's Abubaker Kaki is the leading qualifier for the next round of the 800m, Kenya's Timothy Kitum is second and Botswana's Nijel Amos is third. Results Table Heat 7 1. Duane Solomon (U.S.) 1 minute 46.05 seconds Q 2. Robert Lathouwers (Netherlands) 1:46.06 Q 3. Andre Olivier (South Africa) 1:46.42 Q 4. Jakub Holusa (Czech Republic) 1:46.87 5. Julius Mutekanga (Uganda) 1:48.41 6. Moise Joseph (Haiti) 1:48.46 7. Benjamin Enzema (Equatorial Guinea) 1:57.47 . Kleberson Davide (Brazil) DNS Heat 6 1. Mohammed Aman (Ethiopia) 1:47.34 Q 2. Anthony Chemut (Kenya) 1:47.42 Q 3. Antonio Manuel Reina (Spain) 1:47.44 Q 4. Rafith Rodriguez (Colombia) 1:47.70 5. Adnan Taess Akkar (Iraq) 1:47.83 6. Amine El Manaoui (Morocco) 1:48.48 7. Prince Mumba (Zambia) 1:49.07 8. Erzhan Askarov (Kyrgyzstan) 1:59.56 Heat 5 1. Hamada Mohamed (Egypt) 1:48.05 Q 2. Sajad Moradi (Iran) 1:48.23 Q 3. Kevin Lopez (Spain) 1:48.27 Q 4. Masato Yokota (Japan) 1:48.48 5. Michael Rimmer (Britain) 1:49.05 6. Moussa Camara (Mali) 1:51.36 7. Edgar Cortez (Nicaragua) 1:58.99 . Taoufik Makhloufi (Algeria) DSQ Heat 4 1. Nick Symmonds (U.S.) 1:45.91 Q 2. Geoffrey Harris (Canada) 1:45.97 Q 3. Adam Kszczot (Poland) 1:45.99 Q 4. Pierre-Ambroise Bosse (France) 1:46.03 5. Yuriy Borzakovskiy (Russia) 1:46.29 6. Andreas Bube (Denmark) 1:46.40 7. Manuel Antonio (Angola) 1:52.54 . Brice Etes (Monaco) DSQ Heat 3 1. Abubaker Kaki (Sudan) 1:45.51 Q 2. Timothy Kitum (Kenya) 1:45.72 Q 3. Abdulaziz Ladan Mohammed (Saudi Arabia) 1:46.09 Q 4. Andy Gonzalez (Cuba) 1:46.24 5. Gareth Warburton (Britain) 1:46.97 6. Tamas Kazi (Hungary) 1:47.10 7. Soren Ludolph (Germany) 1:48.57 8. Arnold Sorina (Vanuatu) 1:54.29 Heat 2 1. David Lekuta Rudisha (Kenya) 1:45.90 Q 2. Musaeb Abdulrahman Balla (Qatar) 1:46.37 Q 3. Andrew Osagie (Britain) 1:46.42 Q 4. Wesley Vazquez (Puerto Rico) 1:46.45 5. Jeffrey Riseley (Australia) 1:46.99 6. Ismail Ahmed Ismail (Sudan) 1:48.79 7. Anis Ananenka (Belarus) 1:49.61 8. Samorn Kieng (Cambodia) 1:55.26 Heat 1 1. Nijel Amos (Botswana) 1:45.90 Q 2. Fabiano Pecanha (Brazil) 1:46.29 Q 3. Luis Alberto Marco (Spain) 1:46.86 Q 4. Khadevis Robinson (U.S.) 1:47.17 5. Marcin Lewandowski (Poland) 1:47.64 6. Ivan Tukhtachev (Russia) 1:49.77 7. Derek Mandell (Guam) 1:58.94 . Mohammad Al-Azemi (Kuwait) DSQ Qualified for Next Round 1. Abubaker Kaki (Sudan) 1 minute 45.51 seconds 2. Timothy Kitum (Kenya) 1:45.72 3. Nijel Amos (Botswana) 1:45.90 3. David Lekuta Rudisha (Kenya) 1:45.90 5. Nick Symmonds (U.S.) 1:45.91 6. Geoffrey Harris (Canada) 1:45.97 7. Adam Kszczot (Poland) 1:45.99 8. Pierre-Ambroise Bosse (France) 1:46.03 9. Duane Solomon (U.S.) 1:46.05 10. Robert Lathouwers (Netherlands) 1:46.06 11. Abdulaziz Ladan Mohammed (Saudi Arabia) 1:46.09 12. Andy Gonzalez (Cuba) 1:46.24 13. Yuriy Borzakovskiy (Russia) 1:46.29 13. Fabiano Pecanha (Brazil) 1:46.29 15. Musaeb Abdulrahman Balla (Qatar) 1:46.37 17. Andre Olivier (South Africa) 1:46.42 17. Andrew Osagie (Britain) 1:46.42 20. Luis Alberto Marco (Spain) 1:46.86 26. Mohammed Aman (Ethiopia) 1:47.34 27. Anthony Chemut (Kenya) 1:47.42 28. Antonio Manuel Reina (Spain) 1:47.44 29. Marcin Lewandowski (Poland) 1:47.64 32. Hamada Mohamed (Egypt) 1:48.05 33. Sajad Moradi (Iran) 1:48.23 34. Kevin Lopez (Spain) 1:48.27