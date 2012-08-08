版本:
Olympics-The United States' Ashton Eaton wins men's athletics decathlon 100m

LONDON, Aug 8 The United States' Ashton Eaton
won the Olympic men's athletics decathlon 100 m at the 2012
London Games on Wednesday with 10.35 at the Olympic Stadium in
London.
    The current leaders after this phase are the United States'
Ashton Eaton with 1011 points, the United States' Trey Hardee
with 994 points and Canada's Damian Warner with 980 points.

    Results Table
 
                                     100m  Overall 
1.  Ashton Eaton (U.S.)              10.35 1011    
2.  Trey Hardee (U.S.)               10.42 994     
3.  Damian Warner (Canada)           10.48 980     
4.  Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine)       10.56 961     
5.  Rico Freimuth (Germany)          10.65 940     
6.  Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil)  10.70 929     
7.  Daniel Awde (Britain)            10.71 926     
8.  Eduard Mihan (Belarus)           10.74 919     
9.  Sergey Sviridov (Russia)         10.78 910     
10. Yordani Garcia (Cuba)            10.8  906     
11. Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 10.85 894     
12. Jangy Addy (Liberia)             10.89 885     
13. Mihail Dudas (Serbia)            10.9  883     
14. Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan)      10.91 881     
15. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania)     10.95 872     
16. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands)         10.98 865     
17. Edgards Erins (Latvia)           10.99 863     
18. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia)         11.01 858     
19. Hans Van Alphen (Belgium)        11.05 850     
20. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany)     11.06 847     
21. Willem Coertzen (South Africa)   11.09 841     
22. Brent Newdick (New Zealand)      11.10 838     
23. Kurt Felix (Grenada)             11.12 834     
24. Attila Szabo (Hungary)           11.15 827     
25. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile)       11.18 821     
26. Leonel Suarez (Cuba)             11.27 801     
27. Kevin Mayer (France)             11.32 791     
27. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan)           11.32 791     
29. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan)       11.37 780     
30. Jan Felix Knobel (Germany)       11.42 769     
31. Roman Sebrle (Czech Republic)    11.54 744

