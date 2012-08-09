Olympics-Athletics-American Eaton wins gold medal in decathlon

LONDON Aug 9 Ashton Eaton of the United States won the Olympic decathlon title on Thursday with a total of 8,869 points.

His compatriot and world champion Trey Hardee took the silver medal with 8,671 and Cuba's Leonel Suarez added another bronze to the one he won in Beijing four years ago (8,523).

World record-holder Eaton had virtually sealed the gold after nine of the 10 decathlon events and dragged himself around the concluding 1,500 metres in a time of four minutes 33.59 seconds to secure the win by 198 points.

He had started the second day with a lead of 220 points, only to be pegged back to 99 by Hardee after a poor discus. However, Eaton took control again with third place in the pole vault (5.20 metres) and a personal best of 61.96 in the javelin. (Reporting by Alison Wildey; Editing by Ed Osmond)