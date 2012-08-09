版本:
Olympics-Men's athletics decathlon 110m hurdles - results

LONDON, Aug 9 Trey Hardee of the United States won the Olympic men's athletics
decathlon 110m hurdles at the 2012 London Games on Thursday at the Olympic Stadium.
    The current leaders after this phase are Ashton Eaton of the United States with 5693 points,
Trey Hardee with 5476 points and Canada's Damian Warner with 5312 points.
    
 Results Table
 
                           100m  Long Jump Shot Put  High Jump 400m     110m Hurdles       Total
 1.  Ashton Eaton (U.S.)              10.35 8.03      14.66    2.05      46.90 13.56        5693
   
 2.  Trey Hardee (U.S.)               10.42 7.53      15.28    1.99      48.11 13.54        5476
   
 3.  Damian Warner (Canada)           10.48 7.54      13.73    2.05      48.20 14.38        5312
   
 4.  Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine)       10.56 7.55      14.45    1.99      48.44 14.09        5309
   
 5.  Hans Van Alphen (Belgium)        11.05 7.64      15.48    2.05      49.18 14.89        5205
   
 6.  Rico Freimuth (Germany)          10.65 7.21      14.87    1.90      48.06 13.89        5195
   
 7.  Leonel Suarez (Cuba)             11.27 7.52      14.50    2.11      49.04 14.45        5182
   
 8.  Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan)      10.91 7.21      16.47    1.99      49.83 14.40        5165
   
 9.  Willem Coertzen (South Africa)   11.09 7.17      13.79    2.05      48.56 14.15        5097
   
 10. Eduard Mihan (Belarus)           10.74 6.94      14.75    1.93      48.42 14.15        5076
   
 11. Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 10.85 7.37      14.18    1.93      48.85 14.43        5064
   
 12. Sergey Sviridov (Russia)         10.78 7.45      14.42    1.99      48.91 15.42        5045
   
 13. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany)     11.06 7.15      15.67    1.96      50.04 14.33        5040
   
 14. Yordani Garcia (Cuba)            10.80 6.75      14.48    1.99      48.76 14.24        5030
   
 15. Jangy Addy (Liberia)             10.89 6.90      14.97    1.93      48.64 14.23        5026
   
 16. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil)  10.70 7.16      13.52    1.93      48.25 14.79        4992
   
 17. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia)         11.01 7.25      12.89    2.02      49.81 14.39        4963
   
 18. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania)     10.95 7.12      15.17    1.96      50.13 14.87        4955
   
 19. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands)         10.98 7.27      13.77    1.96      49.62 14.61        4953
   
 20. Brent Newdick (New Zealand)      11.10 7.36      15.09    1.96      50.22 15.02        4951
   
 21. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile)       11.18 6.80      14.49    2.05      51.07 14.12        4921
   
 22. Kevin Mayer (France)             11.32 7.17      14.05    2.05      48.76 15.59        4879
   
 23. Jan Felix Knobel (Germany)       11.42 7.05      15.29    1.90      49.87 15.03        4784
   
 24. Edgards Erins (Latvia)           10.99 6.98      13.45    1.93      50.62 15.22        4716
   
 25. Attila Szabo (Hungary)           11.15 6.96      13.93    1.90      50.83 14.92        4705
   
 26. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan)           11.32 6.86      13.59    1.99      50.78 15.47        4642
   
 27. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan)       11.37 6.41      14.11    1.93      51.91 14.74        4542

