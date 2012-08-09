Olympics-Men's athletics decathlon 110m hurdles - results

LONDON, Aug 9 Trey Hardee of the United States won the Olympic men's athletics
decathlon 110m hurdles at the 2012 London Games on Thursday at the Olympic Stadium.
The current leaders after this phase are Ashton Eaton of the United States with 5693 points,
Trey Hardee with 5476 points and Canada's Damian Warner with 5312 points.
Results Table
100m Long Jump Shot Put High Jump 400m 110m Hurdles Total
1. Ashton Eaton (U.S.) 10.35 8.03 14.66 2.05 46.90 13.56 5693
2. Trey Hardee (U.S.) 10.42 7.53 15.28 1.99 48.11 13.54 5476
3. Damian Warner (Canada) 10.48 7.54 13.73 2.05 48.20 14.38 5312
4. Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine) 10.56 7.55 14.45 1.99 48.44 14.09 5309
5. Hans Van Alphen (Belgium) 11.05 7.64 15.48 2.05 49.18 14.89 5205
6. Rico Freimuth (Germany) 10.65 7.21 14.87 1.90 48.06 13.89 5195
7. Leonel Suarez (Cuba) 11.27 7.52 14.50 2.11 49.04 14.45 5182
8. Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan) 10.91 7.21 16.47 1.99 49.83 14.40 5165
9. Willem Coertzen (South Africa) 11.09 7.17 13.79 2.05 48.56 14.15 5097
10. Eduard Mihan (Belarus) 10.74 6.94 14.75 1.93 48.42 14.15 5076
11. Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 10.85 7.37 14.18 1.93 48.85 14.43 5064
12. Sergey Sviridov (Russia) 10.78 7.45 14.42 1.99 48.91 15.42 5045
13. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany) 11.06 7.15 15.67 1.96 50.04 14.33 5040
14. Yordani Garcia (Cuba) 10.80 6.75 14.48 1.99 48.76 14.24 5030
15. Jangy Addy (Liberia) 10.89 6.90 14.97 1.93 48.64 14.23 5026
16. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil) 10.70 7.16 13.52 1.93 48.25 14.79 4992
17. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia) 11.01 7.25 12.89 2.02 49.81 14.39 4963
18. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania) 10.95 7.12 15.17 1.96 50.13 14.87 4955
19. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands) 10.98 7.27 13.77 1.96 49.62 14.61 4953
20. Brent Newdick (New Zealand) 11.10 7.36 15.09 1.96 50.22 15.02 4951
21. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile) 11.18 6.80 14.49 2.05 51.07 14.12 4921
22. Kevin Mayer (France) 11.32 7.17 14.05 2.05 48.76 15.59 4879
23. Jan Felix Knobel (Germany) 11.42 7.05 15.29 1.90 49.87 15.03 4784
24. Edgards Erins (Latvia) 10.99 6.98 13.45 1.93 50.62 15.22 4716
25. Attila Szabo (Hungary) 11.15 6.96 13.93 1.90 50.83 14.92 4705
26. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan) 11.32 6.86 13.59 1.99 50.78 15.47 4642
27. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan) 11.37 6.41 14.11 1.93 51.91 14.74 4542