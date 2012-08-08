版本:
Olympics-Men's athletics decathlon long jump results

LONDON, Aug 8 The United States' Ashton Eaton won
the Olympic men's athletics decathlon long jump at the 2012
London Games on Wednesday with 8.03 metres(8.78 yards) at the
Olympic Stadium in London. 
    The current leaders after this phase are The United States'
Ashton Eaton with 2079 points, The United States' Trey Hardee
with 1936 points and Canada's Damian Warner with 1925 points.

    Results Table
                                      100m  Long Jump Overall 
1.  Ashton Eaton (U.S.)              10.35 8.03      2079    
2.  Trey Hardee (U.S.)               10.42 7.53      1936    
3.  Damian Warner (Canada)           10.48 7.54      1925    
4.  Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine)       10.56 7.55      1908    
5.  Sergey Sviridov (Russia)         10.78 7.45      1832    
6.  Mihail Dudas (Serbia)            10.90 7.53      1825    
7.  Hans Van Alphen (Belgium)        11.05 7.64      1820    
8.  Rico Freimuth (Germany)          10.65 7.21      1804    
9.  Kurt Felix (Grenada)             11.12 7.63      1801    
10. Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 10.85 7.37      1797    
11. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil)  10.70 7.16      1781    
12. Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan)      10.91 7.21      1745    
13. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands)         10.98 7.27      1743    
14. Leonel Suarez (Cuba)             11.27 7.52      1741    
15. Brent Newdick (New Zealand)      11.10 7.36      1738    
16. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia)         11.01 7.25      1732    
17. Eduard Mihan (Belarus)           10.74 6.94      1718    
18. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania)     10.95 7.12      1714    
19. Daniel Awde (Britain)            10.71 6.83      1700    
20. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany)     11.06 7.15      1697    
21. Willem Coertzen (South Africa)   11.09 7.17      1695    
22. Jangy Addy (Liberia)             10.89 6.90      1675    
23. Edgards Erins (Latvia)           10.99 6.98      1672    
24. Yordani Garcia (Cuba)            10.80 6.75      1661    
25. Kevin Mayer (France)             11.32 7.17      1645    
26. Attila Szabo (Hungary)           11.15 6.96      1631    
27. Jan Felix Knobel (Germany)       11.42 7.05      1595    
28. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile)       11.18 6.80      1588    
29. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan)           11.32 6.86      1572    
30. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan)       11.37 6.41      1457

