Olympics-Men's athletics decathlon long jump results

LONDON, Aug 8 The United States' Ashton Eaton won
the Olympic men's athletics decathlon long jump at the 2012
London Games on Wednesday with 8.03 metres(8.78 yards) at the
Olympic Stadium in London.
The current leaders after this phase are The United States'
Ashton Eaton with 2079 points, The United States' Trey Hardee
with 1936 points and Canada's Damian Warner with 1925 points.
Results Table
100m Long Jump Overall
1. Ashton Eaton (U.S.) 10.35 8.03 2079
2. Trey Hardee (U.S.) 10.42 7.53 1936
3. Damian Warner (Canada) 10.48 7.54 1925
4. Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine) 10.56 7.55 1908
5. Sergey Sviridov (Russia) 10.78 7.45 1832
6. Mihail Dudas (Serbia) 10.90 7.53 1825
7. Hans Van Alphen (Belgium) 11.05 7.64 1820
8. Rico Freimuth (Germany) 10.65 7.21 1804
9. Kurt Felix (Grenada) 11.12 7.63 1801
10. Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 10.85 7.37 1797
11. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil) 10.70 7.16 1781
12. Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan) 10.91 7.21 1745
13. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands) 10.98 7.27 1743
14. Leonel Suarez (Cuba) 11.27 7.52 1741
15. Brent Newdick (New Zealand) 11.10 7.36 1738
16. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia) 11.01 7.25 1732
17. Eduard Mihan (Belarus) 10.74 6.94 1718
18. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania) 10.95 7.12 1714
19. Daniel Awde (Britain) 10.71 6.83 1700
20. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany) 11.06 7.15 1697
21. Willem Coertzen (South Africa) 11.09 7.17 1695
22. Jangy Addy (Liberia) 10.89 6.90 1675
23. Edgards Erins (Latvia) 10.99 6.98 1672
24. Yordani Garcia (Cuba) 10.80 6.75 1661
25. Kevin Mayer (France) 11.32 7.17 1645
26. Attila Szabo (Hungary) 11.15 6.96 1631
27. Jan Felix Knobel (Germany) 11.42 7.05 1595
28. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile) 11.18 6.80 1588
29. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan) 11.32 6.86 1572
30. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan) 11.37 6.41 1457