Olympics-Men's decathlon shot put results

LONDON, Aug 8 Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Karpov won the Olympic men's decathlon shot put on Wednesday. The current leaders after this phase are Ashton Eaton of the United States, Trey Hardee of the United States and Ukraine's Oleksiy Kasyanov. Results Table 100m Long Jump Shot Put Overall 1. Ashton Eaton (U.S.) 10.35 8.03 14.66 2848 2. Trey Hardee (U.S.) 10.42 7.53 15.28 2743 3. Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine) 10.56 7.55 14.45 2664 4. Hans Van Alphen (Belgium) 11.05 7.64 15.48 2639 5. Damian Warner (Canada) 10.48 7.54 13.73 2637 6. Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan) 10.91 7.21 16.47 2625 7. Rico Freimuth (Germany) 10.65 7.21 14.87 2586 8. Sergey Sviridov (Russia) 10.78 7.45 14.42 2586 9. Mihail Dudas (Serbia) 10.90 7.53 13.76 2539 10. Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 10.85 7.37 14.18 2536 11. Brent Newdick (New Zealand) 11.10 7.36 15.09 2533 12. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany) 11.06 7.15 15.67 2528 13. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania) 10.95 7.12 15.17 2514 14. Leonel Suarez (Cuba) 11.27 7.52 14.50 2500 15. Eduard Mihan (Belarus) 10.74 6.94 14.75 2492 16. Kurt Felix (Grenada) 11.12 7.63 13.28 2485 17. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil) 10.70 7.16 13.52 2480 18. Jangy Addy (Liberia) 10.89 6.90 14.97 2463 19. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands) 10.98 7.27 13.77 2457 20. Yordani Garcia (Cuba) 10.80 6.75 14.48 2419 21. Willem Coertzen (South Africa) 11.09 7.17 13.79 2410 22. Jan Felix Knobel (Germany) 11.42 7.05 15.29 2403 23. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia) 11.01 7.25 12.89 2393 24. Kevin Mayer (France) 11.32 7.17 14.05 2376 25. Edgards Erins (Latvia) 10.99 6.98 13.45 2367 26. Attila Szabo (Hungary) 11.15 6.96 13.93 2355 27. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile) 11.18 6.80 14.49 2346 28. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan) 11.32 6.86 13.59 2275 29. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan) 11.37 6.41 14.11 2192 . Roman Sebrle (Czech Republic) 11.54 DNS DNS DNF . Daniel Awde (Britain) 10.71 6.83 DNS DNF