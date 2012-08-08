版本:
Olympics-Men's decathlon shot put results

LONDON, Aug 8 Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Karpov won the Olympic men's
decathlon shot put on Wednesday. The current leaders after this phase are Ashton
Eaton of the United States, Trey Hardee of the United States and Ukraine's
Oleksiy Kasyanov.

 Results Table
 
                                     100m  Long Jump Shot Put  Overall 
 1.  Ashton Eaton (U.S.)              10.35   8.03     14.66     2848    
 2.  Trey Hardee (U.S.)               10.42   7.53     15.28     2743    
 3.  Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine)       10.56   7.55     14.45     2664    
 4.  Hans Van Alphen (Belgium)        11.05   7.64     15.48     2639    
 5.  Damian Warner (Canada)           10.48   7.54     13.73     2637    
 6.  Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan)      10.91   7.21     16.47     2625    
 7.  Rico Freimuth (Germany)          10.65   7.21     14.87     2586    
 8.  Sergey Sviridov (Russia)         10.78   7.45     14.42     2586    
 9.  Mihail Dudas (Serbia)            10.90   7.53     13.76     2539    
 10. Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 10.85   7.37     14.18     2536    
 11. Brent Newdick (New Zealand)      11.10   7.36     15.09     2533    
 12. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany)     11.06   7.15     15.67     2528    
 13. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania)     10.95   7.12     15.17     2514    
 14. Leonel Suarez (Cuba)             11.27   7.52     14.50     2500    
 15. Eduard Mihan (Belarus)           10.74   6.94     14.75     2492    
 16. Kurt Felix (Grenada)             11.12   7.63     13.28     2485    
 17. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil)  10.70   7.16     13.52     2480    
 18. Jangy Addy (Liberia)             10.89   6.90     14.97     2463    
 19. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands)         10.98   7.27     13.77     2457    
 20. Yordani Garcia (Cuba)            10.80   6.75     14.48     2419    
 21. Willem Coertzen (South Africa)   11.09   7.17     13.79     2410    
 22. Jan Felix Knobel (Germany)       11.42   7.05     15.29     2403    
 23. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia)         11.01   7.25     12.89     2393    
 24. Kevin Mayer (France)             11.32   7.17     14.05     2376    
 25. Edgards Erins (Latvia)           10.99   6.98     13.45     2367    
 26. Attila Szabo (Hungary)           11.15   6.96     13.93     2355    
 27. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile)       11.18   6.80     14.49     2346    
 28. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan)           11.32   6.86     13.59     2275    
 29. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan)       11.37   6.41     14.11     2192    
 .   Roman Sebrle (Czech Republic)    11.54   DNS      DNS       DNF     
 .   Daniel Awde (Britain)            10.71   6.83     DNS       DNF

