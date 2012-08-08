Olympics-Men's decathlon shot put results

LONDON, Aug 8 Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Karpov won the Olympic men's
decathlon shot put on Wednesday. The current leaders after this phase are Ashton
Eaton of the United States, Trey Hardee of the United States and Ukraine's
Oleksiy Kasyanov.
Results Table
100m Long Jump Shot Put Overall
1. Ashton Eaton (U.S.) 10.35 8.03 14.66 2848
2. Trey Hardee (U.S.) 10.42 7.53 15.28 2743
3. Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine) 10.56 7.55 14.45 2664
4. Hans Van Alphen (Belgium) 11.05 7.64 15.48 2639
5. Damian Warner (Canada) 10.48 7.54 13.73 2637
6. Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan) 10.91 7.21 16.47 2625
7. Rico Freimuth (Germany) 10.65 7.21 14.87 2586
8. Sergey Sviridov (Russia) 10.78 7.45 14.42 2586
9. Mihail Dudas (Serbia) 10.90 7.53 13.76 2539
10. Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 10.85 7.37 14.18 2536
11. Brent Newdick (New Zealand) 11.10 7.36 15.09 2533
12. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany) 11.06 7.15 15.67 2528
13. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania) 10.95 7.12 15.17 2514
14. Leonel Suarez (Cuba) 11.27 7.52 14.50 2500
15. Eduard Mihan (Belarus) 10.74 6.94 14.75 2492
16. Kurt Felix (Grenada) 11.12 7.63 13.28 2485
17. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil) 10.70 7.16 13.52 2480
18. Jangy Addy (Liberia) 10.89 6.90 14.97 2463
19. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands) 10.98 7.27 13.77 2457
20. Yordani Garcia (Cuba) 10.80 6.75 14.48 2419
21. Willem Coertzen (South Africa) 11.09 7.17 13.79 2410
22. Jan Felix Knobel (Germany) 11.42 7.05 15.29 2403
23. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia) 11.01 7.25 12.89 2393
24. Kevin Mayer (France) 11.32 7.17 14.05 2376
25. Edgards Erins (Latvia) 10.99 6.98 13.45 2367
26. Attila Szabo (Hungary) 11.15 6.96 13.93 2355
27. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile) 11.18 6.80 14.49 2346
28. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan) 11.32 6.86 13.59 2275
29. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan) 11.37 6.41 14.11 2192
. Roman Sebrle (Czech Republic) 11.54 DNS DNS DNF
. Daniel Awde (Britain) 10.71 6.83 DNS DNF