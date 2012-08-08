Olympics-Men's decathlon high jump results

LONDON, Aug 8 Cuba's Leonel Suarez won the Olympic men's decathlon high jump on
Wednesday. The current leaders after this phase are Ashton Eaton and Trey Hardee of the United
States and Belgium's Hans Van Alphen.
Results Table
Long Shot High
100m Jump Put Jump Overall
1. Ashton Eaton (U.S.) 10.35 8.03 14.66 2.05 3698
2. Trey Hardee (U.S.) 10.42 7.53 15.28 1.99 3537
3. Hans Van Alphen (Belgium) 11.05 7.64 15.48 2.05 3489
4. Damian Warner (Canada) 10.48 7.54 13.73 2.05 3487
5. Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine) 10.56 7.55 14.45 1.99 3458
6. Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan) 10.91 7.21 16.47 1.99 3419
7. Leonel Suarez (Cuba) 11.27 7.52 14.50 2.11 3406
8. Sergey Sviridov (Russia) 10.78 7.45 14.42 1.99 3380
9. Kurt Felix (Grenada) 11.12 7.63 13.28 2.05 3335
10. Mihail Dudas (Serbia) 10.90 7.53 13.76 1.96 3306
11. Brent Newdick (New Zealand) 11.10 7.36 15.09 1.96 3300
12. Rico Freimuth (Germany) 10.65 7.21 14.87 1.90 3300
13. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany) 11.06 7.15 15.67 1.96 3295
14. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania) 10.95 7.12 15.17 1.96 3281
15. Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 10.85 7.37 14.18 1.93 3276
16. Willem Coertzen (South Africa) 11.09 7.17 13.79 2.05 3260
17. Eduard Mihan (Belarus) 10.74 6.94 14.75 1.93 3232
18. Kevin Mayer (France) 11.32 7.17 14.05 2.05 3226
19. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands) 10.98 7.27 13.77 1.96 3224
20. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil) 10.70 7.16 13.52 1.93 3220
21. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia) 11.01 7.25 12.89 2.02 3215
22. Yordani Garcia (Cuba) 10.80 6.75 14.48 1.99 3213
23. Jangy Addy (Liberia) 10.89 6.90 14.97 1.93 3203
24. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile) 11.18 6.80 14.49 2.05 3196
25. Jan Felix Knobel (Germany) 11.42 7.05 15.29 1.90 3117
26. Edgards Erins (Latvia) 10.99 6.98 13.45 1.93 3107
27. Attila Szabo (Hungary) 11.15 6.96 13.93 1.90 3069
28. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan) 11.32 6.86 13.59 1.99 3069
29. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan) 11.37 6.41 14.11 1.93 2932