Olympics-Men's decathlon high jump results

LONDON, Aug 8 Cuba's Leonel Suarez won the Olympic men's decathlon high jump on Wednesday. The current leaders after this phase are Ashton Eaton and Trey Hardee of the United States and Belgium's Hans Van Alphen. Results Table Long Shot High 100m Jump Put Jump Overall 1. Ashton Eaton (U.S.) 10.35 8.03 14.66 2.05 3698 2. Trey Hardee (U.S.) 10.42 7.53 15.28 1.99 3537 3. Hans Van Alphen (Belgium) 11.05 7.64 15.48 2.05 3489 4. Damian Warner (Canada) 10.48 7.54 13.73 2.05 3487 5. Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine) 10.56 7.55 14.45 1.99 3458 6. Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan) 10.91 7.21 16.47 1.99 3419 7. Leonel Suarez (Cuba) 11.27 7.52 14.50 2.11 3406 8. Sergey Sviridov (Russia) 10.78 7.45 14.42 1.99 3380 9. Kurt Felix (Grenada) 11.12 7.63 13.28 2.05 3335 10. Mihail Dudas (Serbia) 10.90 7.53 13.76 1.96 3306 11. Brent Newdick (New Zealand) 11.10 7.36 15.09 1.96 3300 12. Rico Freimuth (Germany) 10.65 7.21 14.87 1.90 3300 13. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany) 11.06 7.15 15.67 1.96 3295 14. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania) 10.95 7.12 15.17 1.96 3281 15. Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 10.85 7.37 14.18 1.93 3276 16. Willem Coertzen (South Africa) 11.09 7.17 13.79 2.05 3260 17. Eduard Mihan (Belarus) 10.74 6.94 14.75 1.93 3232 18. Kevin Mayer (France) 11.32 7.17 14.05 2.05 3226 19. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands) 10.98 7.27 13.77 1.96 3224 20. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil) 10.70 7.16 13.52 1.93 3220 21. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia) 11.01 7.25 12.89 2.02 3215 22. Yordani Garcia (Cuba) 10.80 6.75 14.48 1.99 3213 23. Jangy Addy (Liberia) 10.89 6.90 14.97 1.93 3203 24. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile) 11.18 6.80 14.49 2.05 3196 25. Jan Felix Knobel (Germany) 11.42 7.05 15.29 1.90 3117 26. Edgards Erins (Latvia) 10.99 6.98 13.45 1.93 3107 27. Attila Szabo (Hungary) 11.15 6.96 13.93 1.90 3069 28. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan) 11.32 6.86 13.59 1.99 3069 29. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan) 11.37 6.41 14.11 1.93 2932