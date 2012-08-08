版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 9日 星期四 03:29 BJT

Olympics-Men's decathlon high jump results

LONDON, Aug 8 Cuba's Leonel Suarez won the Olympic men's decathlon high jump on
Wednesday. The current leaders after this phase are Ashton Eaton and Trey Hardee of the United
States and Belgium's Hans Van Alphen.

 Results Table 
                                              Long       Shot    High
                                      100m    Jump       Put     Jump     Overall 
1.  Ashton Eaton (U.S.)              10.35    8.03      14.66    2.05      3698    
2.  Trey Hardee (U.S.)               10.42    7.53      15.28    1.99      3537    
3.  Hans Van Alphen (Belgium)        11.05    7.64      15.48    2.05      3489    
4.  Damian Warner (Canada)           10.48    7.54      13.73    2.05      3487    
5.  Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine)       10.56    7.55      14.45    1.99      3458    
6.  Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan)      10.91    7.21      16.47    1.99      3419    
7.  Leonel Suarez (Cuba)             11.27    7.52      14.50    2.11      3406    
8.  Sergey Sviridov (Russia)         10.78    7.45      14.42    1.99      3380    
9.  Kurt Felix (Grenada)             11.12    7.63      13.28    2.05      3335    
10. Mihail Dudas (Serbia)            10.90    7.53      13.76    1.96      3306    
11. Brent Newdick (New Zealand)      11.10    7.36      15.09    1.96      3300    
12. Rico Freimuth (Germany)          10.65    7.21      14.87    1.90      3300    
13. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany)     11.06    7.15      15.67    1.96      3295    
14. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania)     10.95    7.12      15.17    1.96      3281    
15. Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 10.85    7.37      14.18    1.93      3276    
16. Willem Coertzen (South Africa)   11.09    7.17      13.79    2.05      3260    
17. Eduard Mihan (Belarus)           10.74    6.94      14.75    1.93      3232    
18. Kevin Mayer (France)             11.32    7.17      14.05    2.05      3226    
19. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands)         10.98    7.27      13.77    1.96      3224    
20. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil)  10.70    7.16      13.52    1.93      3220    
21. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia)         11.01    7.25      12.89    2.02      3215    
22. Yordani Garcia (Cuba)            10.80    6.75      14.48    1.99      3213    
23. Jangy Addy (Liberia)             10.89    6.90      14.97    1.93      3203    
24. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile)       11.18    6.80      14.49    2.05      3196    
25. Jan Felix Knobel (Germany)       11.42    7.05      15.29    1.90      3117    
26. Edgards Erins (Latvia)           10.99    6.98      13.45    1.93      3107    
27. Attila Szabo (Hungary)           11.15    6.96      13.93    1.90      3069    
28. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan)           11.32    6.86      13.59    1.99      3069    
29. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan)       11.37    6.41      14.11    1.93      2932

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐