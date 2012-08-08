版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 9日 星期四 05:43 BJT

Olympics-Men's decathlon 400m results

LONDON, Aug 8 Ashton Eaton of the United States  won the Olympic men's decathlon
400m event on Wednesday. The current leaders are Eaton, Trey Hardee of the United States and
Damian Warner of Canada.
    
 Results Table
 
                                     100m    Long   Shot    High    400m 
                                             Jump   Put     Jump           Overall 
1.  Ashton Eaton (U.S.)              10.35   8.03   14.66    2.05   46.90   4661    
2.  Trey Hardee (U.S.)               10.42   7.53   15.28    1.99   48.11   4441    
3.  Damian Warner (Canada)           10.48   7.54   13.73    2.05   48.20   4386    
4.  Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine)       10.56   7.55   14.45    1.99   48.44   4346    
5.  Hans Van Alphen (Belgium)        11.05   7.64   15.48    2.05   49.18   4342    
6.  Leonel Suarez (Cuba)             11.27   7.52   14.50    2.11   49.04   4265    
7.  Sergey Sviridov (Russia)         10.78   7.45   14.42    1.99   48.91   4246    
8.  Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan)      10.91   7.21   16.47    1.99   49.83   4241    
9.  Rico Freimuth (Germany)          10.65   7.21   14.87    1.90   48.06   4206    
10. Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 10.85   7.37   14.18    1.93   48.85   4144    
11. Willem Coertzen (South Africa)   11.09   7.17   13.79    2.05   48.56   4142    
12. Kurt Felix (Grenada)             11.12   7.63   13.28    2.05   50.17   4142    
13. Eduard Mihan (Belarus)           10.74   6.94   14.75    1.93   48.42   4121    
14. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil)  10.70   7.16   13.52    1.93   48.25   4117    
15. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany)     11.06   7.15   15.67    1.96   50.04   4108    
16. Brent Newdick (New Zealand)      11.10   7.36   15.09    1.96   50.22   4104    
17. Kevin Mayer (France)             11.32   7.17   14.05    2.05   48.76   4099    
18. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania)     10.95   7.12   15.17    1.96   50.13   4090    
19. Yordani Garcia (Cuba)            10.80   6.75   14.48    1.99   48.76   4086    
20. Jangy Addy (Liberia)             10.89   6.90   14.97    1.93   48.64   4081    
21. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands)         10.98   7.27   13.77    1.96   49.62   4056    
22. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia)         11.01   7.25   12.89    2.02   49.81   4038    
23. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile)       11.18   6.80   14.49    2.05   51.07   3962    
24. Jan Felix Knobel (Germany)       11.42   7.05   15.29    1.90   49.87   3938    
25. Edgards Erins (Latvia)           10.99   6.98   13.45    1.93   50.62   3893    
26. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan)           11.32   6.86   13.59    1.99   50.78   3848    
27. Attila Szabo (Hungary)           11.15   6.96   13.93    1.90   50.83   3846    
28. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan)       11.37   6.41   14.11    1.93   51.91   3661

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐