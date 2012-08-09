版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 9日 星期四 19:53 BJT

Olympics-Germany's Rico Freimuth won the men's decathlon discus throw - result

LONDON, Aug 9 Germany's Rico Freimuth won the
Olympic men's athletics decathlon discus throw Group B on
Thursday with 49.11 metres (53.71 yards) at the Olympic Stadium
in London.
    The current decathlon leaders after this phase are the
United States' Ashton Eaton with 6409 points, the United States'
Trey Hardee with 6310 points and Ukraine's Oleksiy Kasyanov with
6111 points.
    
Results Table
 
                                   Discus Throw     Overall 
1.  Ashton Eaton (U.S.)                 42.53        6409
2.  Trey Hardee (U.S.)                  48.26        6310    
3.  Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine)          46.72        6111    
4.  Damian Warner (Canada)              45.90        6097    
5.  Rico Freimuth (Germany)             49.11        6047    
6.  Hans Van Alphen (Belgium)           48.28        6040    
7.  Leonel Suarez (Cuba)                45.75        5964    
8.  Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan)         44.93        5930    
9.  Sergey Sviridov (Russia)            47.43        5862    
10. Willem Coertzen (South Africa)      43.58        5835    
11. Eduard Mihan (Belarus)              44.42        5831    
12. Jangy Addy (Liberia)                45.61        5805    
13. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany)        44.71        5801    
14. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil)     44.76        5754    
15. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania)        46.43        5751    
16. Brent Newdick (New Zealand)         46.15        5742    
17. Yordani Garcia (Cuba)               42.27        5741    
18. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia)            43.51        5699    
19. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands)            42.26        5664    
20. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile)          41.27        5611    
21. Jan Felix Knobel (Germany)          46.10        5574    
22. Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands)    32.26        5573    
23. Kevin Mayer (France)                41.20        5568    
24. Edgards Erins (Latvia)              45.10        5485    
25. Attila Szabo (Hungary)              45.14        5475    
26. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan)              46.66        5443    
27. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan)          43.53        5279    
.   Mihail Dudas (Serbia)               DNS          DNF      
.   Roman Sebrle (Czech Republic)       DNS          DNF     
.   Daniel Awde (Britain)               DNS          DNF     
.   Kurt Felix (Grenada)                DNS          DNF

