Olympics-Germany's Rico Freimuth won the men's decathlon discus throw - result

LONDON, Aug 9 Germany's Rico Freimuth won the
Olympic men's athletics decathlon discus throw Group B on
Thursday with 49.11 metres (53.71 yards) at the Olympic Stadium
in London.
The current decathlon leaders after this phase are the
United States' Ashton Eaton with 6409 points, the United States'
Trey Hardee with 6310 points and Ukraine's Oleksiy Kasyanov with
6111 points.
Results Table
Discus Throw Overall
1. Ashton Eaton (U.S.) 42.53 6409
2. Trey Hardee (U.S.) 48.26 6310
3. Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine) 46.72 6111
4. Damian Warner (Canada) 45.90 6097
5. Rico Freimuth (Germany) 49.11 6047
6. Hans Van Alphen (Belgium) 48.28 6040
7. Leonel Suarez (Cuba) 45.75 5964
8. Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan) 44.93 5930
9. Sergey Sviridov (Russia) 47.43 5862
10. Willem Coertzen (South Africa) 43.58 5835
11. Eduard Mihan (Belarus) 44.42 5831
12. Jangy Addy (Liberia) 45.61 5805
13. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany) 44.71 5801
14. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil) 44.76 5754
15. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania) 46.43 5751
16. Brent Newdick (New Zealand) 46.15 5742
17. Yordani Garcia (Cuba) 42.27 5741
18. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia) 43.51 5699
19. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands) 42.26 5664
20. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile) 41.27 5611
21. Jan Felix Knobel (Germany) 46.10 5574
22. Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 32.26 5573
23. Kevin Mayer (France) 41.20 5568
24. Edgards Erins (Latvia) 45.10 5485
25. Attila Szabo (Hungary) 45.14 5475
26. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan) 46.66 5443
27. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan) 43.53 5279
. Mihail Dudas (Serbia) DNS DNF
. Roman Sebrle (Czech Republic) DNS DNF
. Daniel Awde (Britain) DNS DNF
. Kurt Felix (Grenada) DNS DNF