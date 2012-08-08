UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Veteran Sebrle not ready to retire

(Recasts, adds quotes, background)
By Alison Wildey
LONDON Aug 8 At 37 years of age, the old man of
the decathlon Roman Sebrle is not ready to put his feet up
despite pulling out of the Olympic competition due to injury on
Wednesday.
"Hopefully, I will be more healthy next year. Next year is
my last year. I will try to compete in the world championships,"
the 2004 Olympic champion and former world record holder told
reporters.
Sebrle was the slowest of the decathletes in the opening
discipline, the 100 metres, after a heel injury flared up.
His time of 11.54 was over a second down on American title
favourite Ashton Eaton (10.35), who broke Sebrle's world record
in June.
"I could not run for the past 14 days," Sebrle said.
"But I expected it would be better in the Olympics because
always in the Olympics you hope until last moment.
"The 100 metres was okay with the pain but not with the
time," he added. "For the long jump, I couldn't run."
Sebrle, who has won every major title in the event, had six
years on the next oldest competitor in the decathlon -
Kazakhstan's Dmitry Karpov - and 13 on Eaton.
His longevity in an event that incorporates sprints, throws,
and jumps before finishing with the decathletes dragging their
weary bodies around the track for 1,500 metres, is remarkable.
Sebrle's world mark of 9,026 stood for 11 years until Eaton
increased it by 13 points.
"It's really good," Sebrle said of the 24-year-old's record.
"The difference in his record and my record is just one
centimetre in high jump. It's unbelievable.
"Of course I had the world record for 11 years. I won the
Europeans and the worlds and Olympics and now it is time for
another man," he added.
"I think he may put more points than 9,039 - but not today."
Asked what the highlight of his illustrious career was,
Sebrle answered: "I have many memories. Of course I enjoyed my
world record. When I ran the last metres and I saw the time it
was a really good feeling.
"Second one, is I won the Olympic games in Athens. It was
perfect and I enjoyed it."
(Additional reporting by Gene Cherry, editing by Ed Osmond)