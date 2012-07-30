Olympics-Athletics-Decathlete Eaton will take nothing for granted

| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 An aching Ashton Eaton felt like
he had fallen out of a tree the day after setting the decathlon
world record at the U.S. trials last month.
His body was that beat up from the physically demanding
10-event two-day competition.
Now comes a new challenge, the London Olympics where the
24-year-old Oregon native is hot favourite for gold in his first
trip to the Games.
His record-breaking 9,039 points in wet and cold conditions
at the U.S. trials earned him the honour.
But nothing will be taken for granted, Eaton told reporters
after a U.S. news conference on Monday.
"With multi-events there are a lot of things that can go
wrong," he said. "I don't care if I had scored 11,000 points I
would never feel I had it in the bag."
His quest for gold supercedes any thoughts of another record
or even surpassing 9,000 points again, a mark only former Czech
world record holder Roman Sebrle had previously achieved.
"Getting a PB (personal best), I am definitely not going to
try for that," Eaton said. "I think it is unrealistic to think I
am going to get another world record, especially at the Olympic
Games."
Three times a world indoor heptathlon record-breaker, Eaton
has always appeared on course to smash the decathlon mark
although many, including himself, thought it would be a few
years off.
Competing before a wildly cheering home crowd and a number
of former Olympic champions, Eaton accomplished the longtime
goal last month in Eugene, Oregon.
"At first I was happy," Eaton said on Monday. "Then I kind
of got sad because I think Roman is really a great guy, and he
had a really good record and he has done a lot for our event and
our sport.
"So it almost felt I took something from him, but at the
same time, I worked really hard, so it was kind of bittersweet
for me."
A solid score is his goal for London, he said, "but you are
never going to be perfect in the decathlon".
"The eternal struggle of the multi-events is what attracts
most athletes to it.
"You are always striving for 10 perfect events, but it never
happens."
The throwing events are his biggest weakness, but
improvement is coming, he said.
"He is so good at so many things," British two-time Olympic
champion Daley Thompson told Reuters.
"He has got a lot that he can still improve on, and I am
looking forward to seeing his results over the next five or 10
years."
Thompson does not rate Eaton as the world greatest
decathlete yet.
"He is the highest scoring one," the former world record
holder said.
"Milt Campbell, Rafter Johnson, Bob Mathias. Those guys are
the guys I looked up to. To me those guys are gods."
