Olympics-Athletics-Eaton vaults clear of the field in decathlon

LONDON Aug 9 World record holder and gold medal
favourite Ashton Eaton pole-vaulted his way out trouble after a
poor discus performance had cut his lead over Trey Hardee to
just 99 points in the Olympic decathlon on Thursday.
With just the javelin and 1,500 metres to come in the
10-discipline event, American Eaton has 7,381 points, 222 ahead
of compatriot Hardee with Rico Freimuth of Germany in third on
6,927 and Canada's Damian Warner a further 11 behind.
Eaton has consistently said the gold was his aim rather than
another world record and that seemed to be true after the
24-year-old rescued his lead by clearing 5.20 metres in the pole
vault and then calling it a day to conserve energy for the
evening events.
"Everybody says world records can be broken but nobody can
ever take your gold medal away from you, which is true," Eaton
told reporters.
He was helped in the pole vault by the failure of world
champion Hardee's gamble of passing at 4.90 and going straight
to 5.00.
Wearing a support on his right elbow following surgery last
year, Hardee knocked the bar off on all three attempts, leaving
him with a best of 4.80 and allowing Eaton to stretch his lead
again.
Eaton enjoyed the pole vault, throwing his arms up in the
air in celebration each time he soared over the bar, in front of
an animated crowd that soaked up the afternoon sun until the
bitter end of the event which went on for over three hours.
He had been left shaking his head at the end of the discus
after only managing 42.53, almost five metres down on his
personal best for 22nd out of the 27 athletes.
Hardee, the stronger thrower of the U.S. pair, had finished
third in the discus with 48.26 for 834 points, 118 more than
Eaton's mark earned, to close the gap on the leader.
"I threw a terrible one, he threw a bad one and I was like
'all right, we're doing okay'," Eaton told reporters.
"I threw another bad one, he threw an awesome one and it
was: 'oh I have to figure out what I'm doing and do this' and I
threw another bad one. I was so disappointed with myself... he
competed well. I didn't."
Eaton had been 220 points ahead of Hardee after day one but
his team mate beat him in their 110 hurdles heat by 0.02
seconds, shouting as he crossed the line in a personal best time
of 13.54.
Eaton had got his first Games off to a flying start on
Wednesday with the fastest 100 metres in an Olympic decathlon of
10.35 seconds. He then won the long jump with 8.03 metres before
going close to his personal best in the shot put with 14.66.
