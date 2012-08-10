UPDATE 3-Olympics-Athletics-Eaton confirms all-round class

(writes through)
By Alison Wildey
LONDON Aug 9 Ashton Eaton deservedly took the
unofficial title of the world's greatest athlete when he won
gold in the Olympic decathlon on Thursday with a total of 8,869
points.
World champion Trey Hardee claimed silver, 198 points behind
in a United States one-two and Cuba's Leonel Suarez secured a
second successive bronze thanks to an Olympic best performance
for the decathlon of 76.94 metres in the javelin.
Eaton had virtually sealed the gold medal after nine of the
10 events but after dragging himself around the concluding 1,500
metres in a time of four minutes 33.59 there was only relief on
his face.
"The one-two was what we really wanted," Eaton told
reporters.
"Trey and I are doing our best to carry on the great history
of decathletes," he said before adding that winning the gold had
been harder that setting the world record of 9,039 during the
U.S. trials in June.
"Decathlons in the States are so much easier because of the
time frame, I think I competed in Eugene for the world record at
total of 13 hours and that's just what we competed today and
yesterday was a 12ish hour day so this was way harder."
The 24-year-old had a cushion of 151 points going into the
race and was content to stay in the pack, not bothering to
follow when Belgian Hans van Alphen upped the pace.
Eaton caught his breath and was congratulated by the other
decathletes. They then started the customary joint celebrations,
posing for a group photo - Eaton draped in the U.S. flag -
before setting off on a lap of honour together.
REIGN OVER
"I'm proud of Ashton and I'm looking forward to the next few
years with him," twice world champion Hardee said.
"I've been the best in the world for a couple of years and
it's safe to say that my reign is over.
Having broken Roman Sebrle's 11-year-old world record this
year, Eaton missed out on taking the Czech's Olympic mark of
8,893 by 24 points.
He had started the second day with a lead of 220, only to be
pegged back to 99 points by Hardee after a poor discus. However,
Eaton took control again with third place in the pole vault of
5.20 metres and a personal best of 61.96 in the javelin.
He was helped in the pole vault by the failure of Hardee's
gamble of passing at 4.90 and going straight to 5.00.
Wearing a support on his right elbow following surgery last
year, Hardee knocked the bar off on all three attempts, leaving
him with a best of 4.80 and allowing Eaton to stretch his lead.
He had been left shaking his head at the end of the discus
after only managing 42.53, almost five metres down on his
personal best for 22nd out of the 27 athletes.
Hardee, the stronger thrower of the U.S. pair, had finished
third in the discus with 48.26 for 834 points, 118 more than
Eaton's mark earned, to close the gap on the leader.
"I threw a terrible one, he threw a bad one and I was like
'all right, we're doing okay'," Eaton said.
"I threw another bad one, he threw an awesome one and it
was: 'oh I have to figure out what I'm doing and do this' and I
threw another bad one. I was so disappointed with myself... he
competed well. I didn't."
Hardee also beat Eaton in the day's first event, the 110
hurdles, shouting as he crossed the line in a personal best time
of 13.54.
Eaton had got his first Games off to a flying start on
Wednesday with the fastest 100 metres in an Olympic decathlon of
10.35 seconds. He then won the long jump with 8.03 metres before
going close to his personal best in the shot put with 14.66.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)