UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Emotional Sanchez storms to 400 hurdles gold

By Justin Palmer
LONDON Aug 6 An emotional Felix Sanchez of the
Dominican Republic proved that age is no barrier to track
success when he stormed to a second men's Olympic 400 metres
hurdles gold medal on Monday, eight years after winning in
Athens.
The 34-year-old, world champion in 2001 and 2003 and known
as "Super Felix" after going unbeaten in 43 successive races
between 2001 and 2004, clocked 47.63 seconds to take an assured
victory.
After crossing the line he removed a picture from his name
label of his late grandmother Lillian who passed away during the
Beijing Games in 2008.
"I just wanted to make her proud so I've got her name on my
spikes," he told reporters.
"The day she died in Beijing it broke my heart. That's why I
ran with the picture close to my heart."
In one of the most moving moments of the Games, Sanchez
sobbed as his name was announced before climbing on to the
podium for the medal ceremony.
Taking deep breaths and puffing his cheeks, Sanchez tried to
stem the watery flow during his country's national anthem but
the tears continued as the Dominican Republic flag was raised.
Running in reflective sunglasses from lane seven, Sanchez
made a strong start, ran a steady bend and had enough left in
the tank in the home straight to hold off fast-closing American
Michael Tinsley who secured silver in 47.91. Puerto Rico's
Javier Culson (48.10), the fastest man this year, took bronze.
In an unlikely quirk, Sanchez's winning time was identical
to the one he registered to win in Athens.
Sanchez, who will turn 35 on Aug. 30, has had a succession
of injuries throughout his career but signalled he was back in
world class form when he ran his fastest time in eight years in
the semi-finals.
"A lot of people said I should retire but I stuck with it,"
he said.
"They (the Dominican people) expected the worlds (in 2001
and 2003), no one expected this. They'll all be celebrating
now."
American Angelo Taylor, bidding for a third 400 hurdles gold
after triumphs in Sydney and Beijing, was fifth, just behind
world champion Dai Greene of Britain who could not repeat his
exploits in Daegu, South Korea last year.
Taylor said poor hurdling had let him down.
"I just didn't have a good race today. I floated on hurdle
number eight and they got away from me. I went in sprint mode
but I didn't have clean hurdling clearance at the end," he told
reporters.
Praising Sanchez, Taylor added: "I know how hard it is to
repeat. He had some struggles this year but he put it together
on the day that counted."
