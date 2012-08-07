Olympics-Athletics-China rocked by Liu disappointment

| BEIJING
BEIJING Aug 7 Chinese sports fans were left
reeling on Tuesday after former Olympic champion Liu Xiang
crashed out of the 110 metres hurdles heats at the London Games,
a haunting echo of his injury-induced withdrawal in Beijing four
years ago.
The 2004 Olympic champion and former world record holder hit
the first hurdle with his lead leg and tumbled to the ground
before being helped from the track with his dream of regaining
the title shattered.
Chinese quickly took to the Twitter-like microblogging
service Sina Weibo to lament Liu's failure.
"My heart is broken. I had been awaiting this race with such
expectation," wrote one user on Weibo.
"That's it for his career," wrote another.
Liu's failure to launch was an eerie reminder of scenes at
Beijing's "Bird's Nest" four years ago when he hobbled out of
the stadium before his first-round heat to shock the home crowd.
Chinese state television's reporter on the London track
appeared to be on the verge of tears as she related what had
happened to Liu, the country's first man to win a track gold.
His fall made the evening news on staid state broadcaster
CCTV, which usually only reports on the country's Olympic
triumphs.
"Since withdrawing from the Beijing Olympics, injury has
been Liu Xiang's biggest difficulty," state television noted.
Liu's second successive Olympic disappointment drew more
than 2 million posts in the space of an hour on the Weibo
microblogging platform. Local media reported some other blogging
websites had crashed under the weight of users.
Some microbloggers expressed frustration but most were
sympathetic to Liu, whose failure at Beijing made many Chinese
question the country's uncompromising pursuit of Olympic glory.
"There are still a number of hurdles to leap for Liu Xiang.
Let's encourage him. Come on!" wrote one Internet user.
"You're still a hero to me, and we are still very proud of
you," wrote another.
Others put the blame on Chinese officialdom.
"Let's not blame Liu Xiang, it's his team and the sports
ministry," one post read.
A spokeswoman with the Chinese delegation in London was not
reachable for comment.
(Additional reporting and writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by
Peter Rutherford)