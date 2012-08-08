Olympics-Athletics-London calling for javelin man Thorkildsen

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 8 Andreas Thorkildsen has been
dogged by injuries this season but the return to the stage he
loves best has put the Norwegian in the mood to emulate the
great Jan Zelezny and win a third successive Olympic javelin
gold.
"I love this stuff, walking into a stadium of 80,000 people
cheering, it's good fun," Thorkildsen told reporters on
Wednesday after getting his timing right with his second
qualifying throw to reach Saturday's final.
"This is where we create new memories. Beijing was
awesome...this is London, let's make it better."
The 30-year-old was understandably rusty with his first
effort of 76.20, but made no mistake on his next attempt and,
qualifying mark achieved, was able to sit back down and lap up
the atmosphere on a warm evening in the capital.
Thorkildsen is hoping to match world record holder Zelezny's
three golds which the Czech won between 1992 and 2000, but has
struggled to hit top form this year.
"It's been my groin and quads and back...you name it and
I'll add it," he said. "Age? - that's probably the biggest one,"
he said.
"(I have) still stuff to work on, timing... I'm not as
consistent as I've been before and that's all because of
injuries and not being able to compete that much.
"Hopefully, this qualifying will lead to having a good final
and getting my timing back."
Thorkildsen said he could take a great deal of confidence
from his 84 metre effort, although it was a long way off the
Olympic record 90.57 mark he threw to win gold in Beijing.
"It was a little shaky," the 2009 world champion said of his
opening throw.
"Just getting that 84 was comforting, to feel that it's
there, after that 76. I know what I've done in practice but
practice and competition are different things."
