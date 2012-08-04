UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Rutherford leaps to join British gold rush

(Adds quotes)
By Nick Mulvenney
LONDON Aug 4 Greg Rutherford joined the British
gold rush at the London Games with relish on Saturday when he
clinched the long jump title with a leap of 8.31 metres, the
shortest to win an Olympics in 40 years.
The self-styled "Ginger Wizard" led the competition from his
second jump of 8.21 and, with the crowd roaring him on, improved
it by 10cm with his fourth, which proved beyond the rest of the
field and allowed him to foul his last two attempts.
The 25-year-old had already watched as compatriot Jessica
Ennis danced past the long jump pit in front of the frenzied
crowd on her lap of honour after winning the heptathlon.
Rutherford was not going to be outdone.
Covering himself in the Union Flag, he walked around the
perimeter of the arena shaking hands with a fair few of the
80,000 spectators before leaping into the stands to embrace his
parents.
Making his way back to the long jump area, he gave the
take-off board a pat and grabbed a handful of sand from the pit
before standing trackside and watching as Mo Farah won Britain's
third gold of the night in the men's 10,000m.
"It's the most incredible feeling in the world," Rutherford
told reporters. "I thought I was going to jump further but I'm
Olympic champion, so who cares?
"What a night for British athletics, three gold medals out
of a possible three. I got to see my folks in the crowd.
"I don't think it's sunk in properly. I knew I wanted to be
an athlete and I knew I wanted to be Olympic champion. I might
wake up in a minute."
The only other Briton to win the men's long jump Olympic
title was Lynn Davies in Tokyo in 1964 and the last time the
gold medal was won with a jump shorter than Rutherford's was
when Randy Williams leaped 8.24m to win in Munich in 1972.
BLUSTERY WIND
The blustery wind that swirled inside the Olympic Stadium
had something to do with the quality of the competition but it
was also a reflection of a season where Rutherford's 8.35m was
the joint best.
Australia's Mitchell Watt, the form jumper of 2011, grabbed
a silver to go with the one he won at the world championships
last year with a jump of 8.16m on his final attempt.
It is a measure of how far the 23-year-old Queenslander has
come since taking up the sport again just four years ago that he
will be disappointed not have got anywhere near his personal
best of 8.54m.
"My best jump was when Jessica Ennis was going past, so I
just pretended I was British for about 30 seconds," he laughed.
American Will Claye fouled on his final attempt to exceed
Rutherford's mark and had to be satisfied with bronze courtesy
of his fourth jump of 8.12m.
Claye said he had never seen a crowd like that which packed
the Olympic Stadium on Saturday night.
"They were awesome," he said. "They supported the event and
clapped loud for all of us. Its made it comfortable for all of
us."
Although the United States will now go through two Olympics
without the long jump title for the first time, Claye is the
triple jump indoor world champion and will also compete in that
event.
"I know what to do. I know the track," he said. "People ask
me why do I do both - because I can do both. I think I can win
gold."
Defending champion Irving Saladino, Panama's first Olympic
gold medallist, failed to qualify for the final, while
four-times world champion and 2004 Olympic champion Dwight
Phillips missed the Games because of an Achilles injury.
