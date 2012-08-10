UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Frenchman Lavillenie soars to pole vault gold

(Adds details, quotes)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON Aug 10 Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie
produced an Olympic record jump of 5.97 metres to win gold in
the men's pole vault on Friday as silver and bronze went to
Germany.
Germans Bjorn Otto, 34, and his 22-year-old compatriot
Raphael Holzdeppe cleared 5.91m, but Holzdeppe had more missed
attempts which meant Otto took silver.
European champion Lavillenie, who also holds the world and
European indoor championship titles, had been favourite for gold
and looked the part in his first three vaults, sailing over at
the first attempt each time to roars from the crowd.
The race for gold quickly whittled down to Lavillenie versus
the German duo, who took the momentum with first-time clearances
at 5.91 metres - a new personal best for Holzdeppe - while
Lavillenie failed and then passed at the mark.
But the glory was to go to the Frenchman who took bronze at
the world championships in Daegu last year, sailing over at 5.97
without reply from his German rivals.
"I can't really believe it. Maybe tomorrow I will wake up
and realise that I am an Olympic champion. The Germans were very
strong and they pushed me to my limits. This has to be the best
thing in my life," the 25-year-old Lavillenie told reporters.
Otto is in the best form of his career this year, finishing
second to Lavillenie at the world indoor championships and
European championships, but said he would not rest with second.
"He (Lavillenie) has won every gold this year and beating me
on many occasion, so he must be very proud. But the year is not
over. There is still a bill that needs to be settled," he said.
Britain's Steve Lewis was fifth with an impressive 5.75m,
while Australia's defending champion Steve Hooker, who has
suffered from a crisis of confidence this season, made a swift
exit after failing to clear his first height of 5.65 metres.
The 30-year-old had passed on the first mark of 5.50 but
looked nervous before all three attempts at 5.65, crashing down
onto the mat with the bar in his hands on his final try.
He then had to watch on as Lavillenie beat his Olympic
record of 5.96m set in 2008.
After winning in Beijing, Hooker's dominance extended to
winning the 2009 world championship and the indoor title in
2010, but he has suffered a miserable time since, first with
injury and then with his confidence.
"My technique was off a bit on the first jump. It kind of
threw off my rhythm, I'm not quite getting things right on the
runway," Hooker said.
