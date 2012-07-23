Olympics-Athletics-Hooker out of the ordinary as Games approach

| TONBRIDGE, England, July 23
TONBRIDGE, England, July 23 Struggling Olympic
pole vault champion Steve Hooker struck a note of cautious
optimism about his form on Monday after recording his best
outdoor jump of the season in Poland over the weekend.
The former world champion, who became Australia's first
track and field Olympic champion for four decades at the 2008
Beijing Games, has had a torrid couple of seasons leading up to
the defence of his title in London.
He finally got his European season off the ground with a
jump of 5.72m last Saturday which, while well short of his
personal best of 6.06m, was his top effort since jumping the
same height to qualify for the Games indoors in May.
"I think it shows where I'm at, where I feel I've been at
for the last month or so," Hooker told reporters at the
Australian athletics team training camp in Kent.
"I think ... it was the best jump I've done in two years.
"I felt good in Poland, I felt like I was in the
competition," he added. "I'm confident if I jump like that I'll
feel confident about qualifying and once you're in the final
it's anyone's game."
In the miserable two years since he won the world title in
2009, Hooker was first struck by injury and then by a crisis of
confidence that some have likened to the "yips" that golfers
sometimes experience with their putting.
"Yips is the term that everyone else has used but I don't
think I ever have, it's a confidence thing and it's a rhythm
thing and a timing thing. There's also physical factors at
play," Hooker explained.
"It's a complicated sport and the only way I can put it is
if you don't feel right running down the runway, then you don't
want to jump. It's the same for everybody."
Hooker was not surprised by his jump in Poland and said it
probably would have come sooner had the weather for many of the
meets in Europe this year not been so poor.
"They were ordinary competitions but no one jumped well,
even people who had been putting up good marks all season," he
said.
"Things have been progressing well in training, I'm
physically in good shape and I think my jump's coming along
well.
"It would have been to get some better weather," he added.
"It would have been nice to have had a proper European summer
and get some proper jumps in at a couple of the competitions.
"Maybe I would have jumped a bit higher by now if that was
the case but the positive is I've been out in some pretty
ordinary conditions.
"There's every chance we won't have a great day for either
the qualifying or the final."
Hooker is the captain of the Australian athletics squad at
the London Games and his return to some sort of form was also
welcomed by his team mates.
"It's just absolutely fantastic," said 100 metres hurdles
world champion Sally Pearson.
"Steve's obviously always been our captain and to be able to
see him coming and rising up again is a relief, more so for him
than anything.
"He's just such a fun guy to have around, especially when
he's jumping well and I'd never discount him at any major
championship, he's just a true champion."
Despite his problems over the last two years, Hooker refused
to rule out successfully defending his title in a competition
that begins with qualifying at the Olympic Stadium on Aug. 8.
"I don't think that's an impossibility but I'm not thinking
about defending my title as much as I'm thinking about going out
to do good jumps," he said.
"I'm really driven by the process now rather than the
outcomes. I'm just trying to get training right and whatever
result comes, comes."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)