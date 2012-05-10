Olympics-Pole vaulter Hooker seeking boost before Shanghai

MELBOURNE May 10 Olympic pole vault champion
Steve Hooker will bid to haul himself out of a crisis of
confidence before the London Games at a disused warehouse in
Perth on Friday in front of an exclusive crowd of athletes and
officials, all with their fingers crossed.
The shaggy-haired redhead is a cult figure in Australia
since becoming the country's first man to win Olympic athletics
gold in 40 years with his jump of 5.90 metres in Beijing.
However, the man once spoken of as a genuine threat to
Sergei Bubka's longstanding world record has not jumped near
that height in nearly two injury-ravaged years.
He admitted in February that he was suffering a prolonged
bout of the yips in the leadup to London.
Hooker skipped Australia's Olympic trials in March and
scrapped almost all of the domestic season to work through his
demons in a warehouse that used to house train carriages in the
eastern suburb of Midland.
Hooker still needs to jump the Olympic qualifying mark of
5.72 metres to put himself in the frame for London.
At a sponsor-driven event at the warehouse on Friday, days
before he jets off to Shanghai for next week's Diamond League
meeting, Hooker will open the doors of the warehouse to jump in
front of a clutch of media, team mates and officials.
The 29-year-old had felt confident enough to ask local
athletics authorities to sanction the event as an Olympic
qualifier, raising the possibility of a triumphant send-off.
"He is in a far more confident place in his mind and with
his pole vault than he was some months ago," Athletics Western
Australia CEO Wayne Loxley told Reuters on Thursday.
Hooker will share the stage with women pole vaulters Alana
Boyd, who smashed the Australian record in Perth earlier this
year, and her training partner Liz Parnov, who topped national
trials in Melbourne in March.
'PRIVATE PARTY'
The event will have a "private party" atmosphere, one of the
organisers said, with Boyd set to jump a day after her 28th
birthday. Members of the public are barred, with the exception
of a few sponsorship invitees.
Loxley brushed off the notion that Hooker had been given a
"free kick" in his bid to make the grade - handed a sanctioned
event at a venue his sponsor had organised for him.
"It's not like it's a clandestine competition," Loxley said.
"It's not like it's Steve Hooker's (personal) venue. Steve is
one of a number of pole vaulters that train and use it."
Hooker's leap of 6.06m indoors in the 2009 season was the
second highest on record behind retired world record holder
Bubka, who cleared 6.14 outdoors and 6.15 indoors in the 1990s.
A cool customer in competition, Hooker waited until the bar
was raised to 5.90 to seal the world championship in Berlin in
2009 after having a pain-killing injection for a torn thigh
muscle.
Rushed preparations last year, however, saw his title
defence in Daegu shattered when he failed to clear 5.50 and make
the final, and a prolonged knee injury has restricted him from
the high-risk training that demands bullet-proof confidence.
Should Hooker fail in Perth, he will have chances in
Shanghai and then Rome to reach the qualifying standard before
he ends up at a training camp in Germany, but will have to do so
with the glare of the spotlight trained on his every move.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)