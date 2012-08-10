版本:
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 11日 星期六 05:00 BJT

Olympics-Men's pole vault medal results

LONDON, Aug 10 France's Renaud Lavillenie won
the Olympic gold medal in the men's pole vault on Friday.
Germany's Bjoern Otto won the silver and Germany's Raphael
Holzdeppe won the bronze.
    
 Results Table
 
 1.   Renaud Lavillenie (France)      5.97 metres 
 2.   Bjoern Otto (Germany)           5.91        
 3.   Raphael Holzdeppe (Germany)     5.91        
 4.   Dmitry Starodubtsev (Russia)    5.75        
 5.   Steven Lewis (Britain)          5.75        
 5.   Evgeniy Lukyanenko (Russia)     5.75        
 7.   Konstadinos Filippidis (Greece) 5.65        
 8.   Jan Kudlicka (Czech Republic)   5.65        
 9.   Romain Mesnil (France)          5.50        
 9.   Malte Mohr (Germany)            5.50        
 11.  Lukasz Michalski (Poland)       5.50        
 12.  Igor Bychkov (Spain)            5.50        
 .    Steven Hooker (Australia)       NoM         
 .    Brad Walker (U.S.)              NoM

